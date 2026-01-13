UAE exports its real estate tokenization expertise to Georgia

The UAE, through its own governmental technology advancements and private entities regulated within the country, is exporting its know-how to countries across the globe. This time, it is with Georgia, which will use the experience of PRYPCO, the UAE PropTech and real estate tokenization platform, to create its own compliant framework for real estate tokenization.

PRYPCO, through its subsidiary PRYPCO Mint, the first licensed real estate tokenization platform in the UAE, had partnered with Dubai Land Department, VARA ( Dubai’s Virtual Regulatory Authority), and Ctrl Alt Blockchain to tokenize ownership certificates, with its first tokenized certificate attracting 224 investors from over 40 nationalities, with an average investment amount of $2900. Since then, it has listed several tokenized real estate projects, which have all been well received.

Now, PRYPCO has signed an MOU with the Ministry of Justice of Georgia. The MoU signing took place in the presence of H.E. Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, and H.E. Paata Salia, Minister of Justice of Georgia, alongside their delegation, and PRYPCO’s Founder and CEO, Amira Sajwani, together with the PRYPCO leadership team.

PRYPCO and Georgia’s Ministry of Justice to develop real estate tokenization

According to the announcement, both parties, PRYPCO and Georgia’s Ministry of Justice, will explore, develop, and implement an innovative real estate tokenization initiative in Georgia. Georgia seeks to modernize its real estate processes and improve investor confidence as well as position the country as a progressive, innovation-friendly jurisdiction for digital investment and futuristic property infrastructure.

Under the MoU, PRYPCO and the Ministry of Justice of Georgia will work together to promote legal and technological innovation across the real estate sector, enhance regulatory clarity, and encourage both domestic and international investment.

They will also support the secure, transparent, and compliant tokenization or digitization of real estate-related rights and interests in accordance with Georgian laws and regulations.

Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, noted that PRYPCO is laying the groundwork for a responsive and compliant approach to real estate tokenization in Georgia. She believes that this will unlock new opportunities for global investors participating. She noted, “Georgia’s openness to innovation and its forward-looking policy mindset make it a natural partner as PRYPCO continues to expand its international government collaboration strategy.”

His Excellency Paata Salia, Minister of Justice, Georgia added, “This cooperation with PRYPCO represents an important step in Georgia’s efforts to modernize its real estate and legal infrastructure. By exploring innovative approaches such as real estate tokenization within a clear regulatory framework, we aim to increase confidence in Georgia as a secure and progressive investment environment.”

In 2025, PRYPCO closed a pre-Series A round for an undisclosed value led by General Catalyst and noted that the funding would be used to expand its footprint across MENA and beyond. The agreement today is a representation of this expansion strategy.

It also showcases the UAE’s strategy to share its expertise in virtual assets, tokenization, and blockchain with the world. In 2025, the UAE offered guidance to Pakistan on virtual assets, tokenization, and blockchain, involving private-sector leaders from DAMAC and Binance. Soon after, Binance and Pakistan signed an MoU to explore the tokenization of up to $2 billion in sovereign bonds, T-bills, and commodity reserves.

