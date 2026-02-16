Crypto.com becomes the first US platform to secure ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification

Crypto.com has become the first digital asset platform to secure ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification. This is the international standard for an Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS).

The certification is issued by the International Organisation for Standardisation. It specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an AIMS within organisations.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO, Crypto.com, stated, “We are proud to continue to lead and be recognised for our commitment to safety and security standards. This certification is the latest step in our commitment to being a trusted and secure environment for our global user base, and an important step as we continue to leverage AI tools and technologies.”

Crypto.com’s string of AI partnerships before the certification

The certification is designed to ensure that organisations manage risks associated with AI, including ethical considerations, transparency, accountability, and the impact of AI on individuals and society.

Crypto platforms are increasingly relying on AI for fraud detection, security monitoring, risk modeling, customer protection, and operational automation. Therefore, this kind of framework has become critical.

According to Jason Lau, Chief Information Security Officer, Crypto.com, security and privacy remain a fundamental area of focus for the exchange.

This certification follows a string of partnerships with AI firms. In November, the company announced an integration with CoincidenceAI, an AI-powered trading platform that helps traders create, test, and automate trading strategies through a conversational interface. The AI is also connected to Bybit and Kucoin.

Later in December, the exchange and AI-powered crypto trading assistant Doblox announced a partnership. The integration allows users in approved jurisdictions to trade assets directly through and with insights from Doblox.

Additionally, Kris Marszalek recently paid $70 million for ai.com, the highest publicly disclosed price for a website domain. The transaction, finalized in April 2025, was conducted entirely in crypto.

AI.com launched a consumer platform featuring autonomous AI agents. These agents are designed to operate on a user’s behalf, executing tasks such as trading stocks, managing calendars, and automating workflows. Marszalek said the platform aims to be the “front door to AGI” through a decentralized network.

The certification is an addition to the company’s existing compliance framework that includes ISO/IEC 27001 for Information Security Management, ISO/IEC 27701 for Privacy Information Management, ISO 22301 for Business Continuity Management, PCI:DSS compliance, and Service Organisation Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance. The company is also independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks.

Crypto integration with the robust AI industry

According to Morgan Stanley, AI’s capabilities will continue to improve exponentially, and there is still plenty of value to be created for both AI enablers and adopters. Demand for AI computing power will exceed supply.

Crypto firms are increasingly using AI to strengthen security as crypto activity grows in scale and complexity. AI systems are being used to monitor transactions in real time, detect anomalous behavior, flag potential fraud, and enhance anti–money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) processes by identifying patterns that traditional rules-based systems often miss.

As reported by Cryptopolitan earlier today, South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) is upgrading its AI-powered VISTA platform to strengthen real-time detection of crypto market manipulation. The move is intended to sharpen surveillance of suspicious accounts and trading anomalies as regulators intensify oversight of virtual asset markets.

Meanwhile, the AI sector has reached nearly $1.5 trillion in worldwide spending in 2025, according to Gartner. Analysts say that the momentum will intensify this year because the four largest US tech giants alone, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft, plan to invest a combined $650 billion in AI infrastructure this year.