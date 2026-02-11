Crypto industry unleashes $5M in unprecedented Alabama Senate battle

In the first significant investment by digital currency interests in the 2026 election cycle, a political action committee supported by prominent cryptocurrency corporations announced on Tuesday that it will spend $5 million to support Congressman Barry Moore in Alabama’s Republican Senate primary.

Defend American Jobs, which works with the crypto-focused super PAC Fairshake, said the money will fund a five-week advertising campaign for Moore, who represents Alabama’s 1st Congressional District.

Federal Election Commission records show the group receives most of its funding from companies in the digital currency space, including Coinbase and Ripple.

Advertising blitz ties Moore to Trump’s endorsement.

The marketing campaign will include ads emphasizing President Trump’s backing of Moore. Over the next five weeks, these advertisements will be shown on Fox News and broadcast television stations throughout Alabama.

In a statement released with the news, the group linked Moore’s campaign to more general economic issues. “Barry Moore will protect American jobs and champion innovation,” according to the PAC. “We are proud to stand with Barry Moore, a leader who will fight for economic growth and make America the crypto capital.”

Moore’s voting history in Congress appears to justify the industry’s confidence in him. He voted yes on the GENIUS Act, a bill that created new regulations for stablecoins and was signed into law by President Trump in 2025.

Moore also backed the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, legislation designed to establish clear rules for digital commodities. While the bill passed the House in May 2024, it has not yet been approved by the Senate.

Crowded primary field tests industry influence

A Senate vacancy resulted from Tommy Tuberville’s choice to run for governor of Alabama. Moore joined the campaign in August of last year and is a member of the hardline House Freedom Caucus. He now faces other prominent Republicans in what appears to be a tough primary contest.

His opponents include businessman Rodney Walker, former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson, Tuberville’s former advisor Morgan Murphy, and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. Given the crowded competition, Moore will need to leave an impression in order to win.

The cryptocurrency industry is providing significant help with television and digital advertising. However, his campaign also highlights important political endorsements that could sway Republican primary voters.

Last month, Moore received another endorsement that carries weight on cryptocurrency policy. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, who co-founded the Senate Financial Innovation Caucus, announced her support for Moore.

Lummis has become Congress’s leading voice on digital currency legislation. At the endorsement event, Moore connected cryptocurrency policy to traditional conservative values.

“Crypto and blockchain technology are about freedom, privacy, and opportunity, values that conservatives should defend,” Moore said. Lummis added a personal detail about Moore’s involvement in the industry, stating that he stands as “one of the few members of Congress to personally own crypto assets.”

The $5 million commitment shows the cryptocurrency industry taking a new approach to political spending. Rather than waiting for general elections, these companies are now getting involved in Republican primaries in safe seats.

By backing Moore early in a state Trump won easily, the industry hopes to ensure that Alabama’s next senator already supports their policy goals. Moore faces the task of making this industry support work for him with everyday Alabama voters.

The primary represents a test case for whether a specialized group funded by technology companies can successfully navigate local politics by connecting their issues to the Trump movement.

This aggressive early expenditure is part of the Bitcoin industry’s strategy to avoid the hazards of a general election by securing sympathetic candidates in deep-red districts. The PAC hopes to turn a specialized technological interest into a fundamental component of contemporary conservative identity by connecting digital asset policy to Trump’s populist message.