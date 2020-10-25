Crypto adoption on the rise in the world

There is need for a crypto registrar

Years ago, it would have been an anomaly to think that the rate of crypto adoption and acceptance could be recording the level of growth it is currently undergoing.

Many, back then, had predicted that the new kid on the block, cryptocurrencies, was going to whither off like leaves in the winter period. But today, that prediction has been proven to be wrong as crypto assets keep waxing stronger every day.

Crypto assets have steadily grown to become a value of exchange, an avenue to invest one’s wealth and also an opportunity to generate both passive and active income. In short, crypto assets have become the new gold in the market.

With this growth, crypto assets are gradually becoming fully institutionalized. The level of crypto adoption and acceptance by the corporate world has led to different industries checking how they can enjoy some of the benefits that blockchain technology offers.

To put it in simple terms, crypto adoption has grown beyond the basic level of what we used to know it to be. As more players join in, there is a growing need for a greater level of transparency and regulations in the working of the industry.

How universal crypto adoption can be achieved

Crypto adoption, as we stated earlier, is on the rise. But the progress and the level of adoption still has a stumbling block which is the scarcity of information and regulations that comes with the declaration of crypto ICO.

As it stands today, different companies have at different times declared ICOs, issued it and at the end, disappeared into thin air. This has made the industry unaccountable and has usually left investors at the mercy of these companies.

For crypto adoption to rise beyond the current level of scepticism shown to it by the corporate world, there would be a need for it to integrate a registry whose sole duty would be to collect, share and verify information made available to it by the crypto companies across the world.

If this is done, one can rest assured that the crypto companies are ready for a massive crypto adoption by the world generally.