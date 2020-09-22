Catherine Coley, CEO of Binance US, has said that companies need to look to crypto adoption if they plan to continue reaping profits amid the ongoing pandemic.

Giving her review at a podcast session with Bloomberg, which was anchored by Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway, Coley noted that crypto adoption promises users more use cases than being specified around the media.

She said that investors and business ventures could set up bases of operations that accept crypto for payments and use it to make daily transactions instead of cash.

Coley said:

If you’re hoping to become the owner of a company in years to come and you have not considered the prospect of digital assets, that is a very wrong approach.

Crypto adoption would be a good move for business in this pandemic, Catherine Coley says

Going further, Coley pointed out that with their resilience against the pandemic, crypto adoption would be a good move for business outfits. She also said that investments and businesses should adopt crypto as it has made the average mind understand cryptocurrency more effectively while providing access to professionals in financial outfits.

Notably, crypto has now been used to target a larger audience outside the world of finance. Crypto has so many benefits that people have been ignoring since the inception which have, until now, been missed out on.

New US crypto regulation set to take effect from 2021

Catherine Coley resumed office and has been serving as the CEO of Binance US since 2019. Around last month, the outfit announced to its prospective customers that it had removed the obstacle of regulations.

With that move, new base of operations were launched in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. Going by the new regulations that were released recently, crypto exchanges can open their doors to crypto enthusiasts around the United States, thereby boosting crypto adoption. Notably, the new regulations would take effect from the first month of 2021.