TL;DR Breakdown

Turkish behemoth, Isiklaar Holding, launches a secondary public offering for ISIKC tokens.

The company promises to donate part of the funds raised to support education and health.

ISIKC token is being sold at $0.4 – half of the current market price – at the ongoing coin sale.

Crypto adoption now on the rise

This is a critical moment for the cryptocurrency world as more institutions are getting interested in crypto adoption. After Tesla invested about $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, the Turkish behemoth, Isiklar Holding, is also not far behind as it eyes its own crypto adoption move.

The Turkish giant delved into the crypto world last year when it launched a universal blockchain loyalty program, featuring ISIKC token. The platform recently launched the second round for its token sale.

The token which is currently trading between $0.70 and $0.80 is being sold at a discounted price of $0.40 at the company’s ongoing sale. The token has a limited supply, with 10 million ISIKC tokens to be sold at the moment and the opening is going to close 10 days from now.

Isiklar Holding to partner with more platforms on crypto adoption

The ISIKC coin can be purchased on the website using bitcoin, Visa or MasterCard credit cards. After the secondary round is completed, the ISIKC token is going to be locked up for a month and then distributed to the token holders.

Since initial launch, the token, which was sold for $0.2 has appreciated by 400%. Also, the company announced that its clients stand a chance to earn the ISIKC tokens and a discount on the materials produced by the company.

The company has planned to partner with more platforms in the near-term and is also looking to release new features and use cases to aid the development of ISIKC. The protocol is regarded as an investment platform because it has one of the lowest fees.

In addition, the platform has promised to donate part of the funds raised from the token sale to support the Turgut Isik Education and Health Foundation.