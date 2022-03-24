London, United Kingdom, 24th March, 2022, Chainwire

Transfers and wallet support for CRPT are now available on Coinbase.

Crypterium , the fast-growing digital fintech solution helping customers manage their assets with ease, has announced its largest listing in the history of the company on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase .

Transfers and wallet support for CRPT will now be available on Coinbase’s exchange with the Experimental Label in the regions where trading is supported, and will include the trading pairs CRPT/USD, CRPT/USDT and CRPT/EUR.

Crypterium has also announced the collection of bids where investors transfer their tokens to Coinbase, and if there is enough volume they will begin trading in auction mode. Then they will be transferred into limit bids, and then into full trading on Coinbase’s exchange.

Following this listing of CRPT on Coinbase, Crypterium expects to continue its growth and operations following the Coinbase listing.

CRPT’s main goal is to stimulate token holders to use Crypterium in their daily life, and to attract new users to Crypterium. Every time a person makes a payment, a fee equal to 0.5% of the value of the transaction in CRPT is taken from the token holder’s account and is burnt as fuel for the transaction. Thanks to Crypterium’s intelligent proprietary technology, this 0.5% is 100% transparent to the user, carried out immediately, at the current exchange rate available.

About Crypterium

Crypterium Wallet puts together all the services you need, right where you need them. The wallet is available in over 170 countries. You can download Crypterium Wallet on iOS and Android devices, or access it with your desktop. Crypterium was the first company to develop a crypto-to-fiat payment card available in 180+ countries. The contactless, free Crypterium VISA Card gives every digital asset holder the possibility to pay instantly in over 42 million retailers worldwide, and withdraw in ATMs all across the globe. More info on https://crypterium.com

