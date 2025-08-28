FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
CROKRW

CRO returns to one-year peak as Cronos releases a new roadmap

2 mins read
793859
CRO returns to one-year peak as Cronos releases a new roadmap.

Contents

1. Cronos draws attention with new roadmap
2. CRO open interest rose to a three-year high
In this post:

  • CRO rallied above $0.35, extending the past day’s gains to a yearly peak.
  • Cronos announced its main 2025 and 2026 plans to boost usage and revenue sources.
  • CRO open interest rose to a three-year peak after months of weak activity, while spot trading was boosted by Korean won liquidity.

Cronos (CRO) is back among the top 20 coins and tokens, extending its recent reawakening. The token rallied to a one-year high after a long period of sideways trading, as Cronos released its new roadmap. 

Cronos (CRO) extended its rally following the announcement of a Trump Media Group treasury. The Cronos project also aims for organic growth and expanding its network, in addition to potentially becoming the social media token for Truth Social. 

CRO responded immediately to the news, regaining its previous attention and potentially re-joining the top 20 crypto assets. The token was among the day’s trending projects, rising over 54% in the past 24 hours. 

CRO traded at $0.34, after months of drifting under $0.10. The token is seen as potentially breaking to a higher price range, though it is yet to reach its all-time high above $0.89. CRO has been expected to trade near $1, but has lagged due to bear markets, regulatory pressure, or loss of interest. 

CRO returns to one-year peak as Cronos releases a new roadmap.
CRO rallied to a one-year high, on a mix of crowd sentiment and the new roadmap announcement. | Source: CoinGecko.

Despite this, Cronos was one of the leading platforms for crypto onboarding during the 2024 and 2025 bull markets, showing widespread organic appeal. Cronos was also among the first projects to navigate the regulatory difficulties of a crypto-based card. 

Cronos draws attention with new roadmap

Cronos introduced its roadmap, riding on the initial hype of the Trump Media Group partnership. The Cronos project is seeking paths to growth, starting with a tokenization platform for equities, funds, commodities, and other real-world assets. 

While tokenization may appeal to institutional clients, Cronos is also retail-oriented. The project will use its wide network to boost access to DeFi, through staking and lending. 

Cronos also aims to make CRO one of the assets adopted for ETF and ETP products. Treasuries may also become one of the sources for CRO demand. In 2026, Cronos aims to place up to 20B CRO to additional public demand. The platform aims to place the re-issued and locked 70B CRO, which will enter circulation in the past decade. 

CRO open interest rose to a three-year high

CRO open interest expanded to a three-year peak, rising to over $75M after months of relatively low trading activity. The token attracted retail activity, including from the long-term community of supporters. 

CRO sentiment also dipped during the latest price rally. However, more than 2.1K participants have voted on CRO sentiment, while the token usually only gained around 150 votes to gauge sentiment. After a prolonged period of inactivity, CRO may turn into a prime attention token, with increased mindshare. Based on Messari data, CRO mindshare rose by 853% in the past day, with retail interest and community mentions adding to the initial Trump Media Group hype. 

While the current sentiment shows CRO is below its peak hype, the token may still extend its rally and consolidate at a higher range. 

CRO is not yet represented on Hyperliquid, despite long-running listings on exchanges, though significant volumes are locked on the Crypto.com native exchange, with major interest on the South Korean exchange Upbit. CRO’s rally is also supported by over 42% share of the Korean won, currently the key source of liquidity. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

