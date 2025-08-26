FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Trump Media Group to launch CRO treasury, integrate token on social media platforms

2 mins read
Trump Media Group to launch CRO treasury, integrate token on social media platforms

1. CRO strategy will seek public share listing on Nasdaq
2. CRO rallies to one-year peak
  • Trump Media Group and Crypto.com entered a partnership to build a CRO treasury company, raising up to $6.4B.
  • CRO rallied to over $0.20, a level not seen since the end of 2024.
  • CRO may become the native crypto token of Truth Social.

Trump Media Group plans to integrate Cronos (CRO) as part of its social media empire. The deal also extends to the company building a CRO treasury strategy. 

Trump Media Group LLC announced plans to create a Cronos (CRO) treasury company as part of integrating the CRO token into its social media empire. Trump Media Group announced in a definitive agreement with Crypto.com to buy up to $1B in CRO tokens.

In total, the partners are expected to raise up to $6.42B for CRO acquisitions. This, in combination with CRO burns, may boost the token’s scarcity. 

The CRO purchase arrives at a time when companies are mostly competing for BTC, ETH, SOL, and BNB treasuries. Trump Media Group will also hold $200M in cash and $220M in cash-in mandatory exercise warrants. 

The partnership arrives months after Crypto.com’s CEO Kris Marszalek met President Donald Trump at his office. Despite the initial connection, skeptics noted that Trump’s World Liberty Fi did not acquire any CRO tokens as a sign of partnership. Instead, Marszalek entered a much more substantial partnership agreement.

The CRO purchases will be performed by the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a special entity that will hold the native tokens of the Crypto.com ecosystem. The acquisition also happens in partnership with Yorkville Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). 

Trump’s social media organization may end up owning 6,313,000,212 CRO, or around 19% of the circulating supply. The announcement follows the recent decision to re-issue 70B CRO tokens with a 10-year unlocking schedule, as Cryptopolitan previously reported. 

CRO strategy will seek public share listing on Nasdaq

Additionally, an affiliate of Yorkville will secure a $5B line of credit based on equity, coming from YA II PN, Ltd. YA II PN will acquire Yorkville Acquisition shares, though no more than 9.9% of the supply. 

The end goal would be a favorable ratio between crypto assets owned and the company’s stock supply. Yorkville Acquisition will seek to have its Class A shares traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “MCGA.” 

To show long-term commitment, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Yorkville Acquisition, Trump Media Group, and Crypto.com will not sell their shareholdings for a year, followed by a three-year gradual sale schedule. 

CRO rallies to one-year peak

Soon after the announcement, CRO reacted with a vertical rally, rising to a 12-month peak. CRO recovered to over $0.20, a level not seen since December 2024. 

Trump Media Group to integrate CRO on social media platforms
CRO rallied to its highest level for 2025, following the creation of a dedicated acquisition company with a treasury strategy. | Source: Coingecko

CRO volumes also moved close to $300M in the past 24 hours, near their three-month peak. CRO open interest also grew from recent lows of $10M up to $105M, with a rapid decline in short positions. Around $458K in short positions were liquidated in the past day.  

CRO remains one of the oldest assets in the crypto space, starting out during the 2018 crypto boom. Crypto.com managed to become one of the biggest venues for buying new tokens during the 2024 and 2025 boom. 

CRO will become the crypto asset for Truth Social, further boosting retail demand. Following the partnership, Trump Media Group will become one of the top CRO holders. The tokens will be used to run a node, securing passive income from block rewards. CRO is also boosting the “Made in USA” narrative, offering an alternative to Binance for trading and payments.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan