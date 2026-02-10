🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
USD

Credit card debt hits $1.28 trillion after $44B surge and it’s getting worse

2 mins read
911788
Credit card debt hits $1.28 trillion after $44B surge and it's getting worse

Contents

1. Consumer confidence drops as reality sets in
2. How rate caps could reshape credit access
Share link:

In this post:

  • Credit card balances hit $1.28 trillion in Q4 2025, up $44 billion in three months and 5.5% year-over-year.
  • 55% of cardholders now use credit to cover basics like groceries, while low-income neighborhoods see the highest delinquency rates.
  • Trump’s proposed 10% rate cap could slash costs for 60% of cardholders paying 20% interest, but banks vow to fight it.

Americans are carrying more credit card debt than ever. Balances hit $1.28 trillion by the end of last year’s fourth quarter, a $44 billion jump in three months, according to data the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released Tuesday.

The year-over-year number looks worse. Balances climbed 5.5% compared to the same period in 2024.

Holiday shopping always pushes credit card use higher, but New York Fed researchers say there’s more going on. Despite problems in the job market, people kept spending through the final months of 2025. The catch? Most spending came from wealthier households, not regular families.

“You see evidence consistent with a ‘K-shaped’ economy,” Fed researchers said during a Tuesday call. “Some groups are really struggling.”

The split between rich and poor shows up in the numbers. Delinquencies on auto loans, credit cards, and home equity lines all went up. Mortgage payment problems are getting worse too.

Low-income neighborhoods are getting hammered. Delinquency rates there run much higher than the national average, Fed researchers found.

Consumer confidence drops as reality sets in

A Monday survey from the New York Fed backs this up. Fewer Americans think their finances will improve over the next year. More expect things to get worse.

About 175 million Americans have credit cards. Around 60% don’t pay off the full balance each month, which means they’re paying interest charges that average around 20%.

See also  Treasury yields remain steady as investors await Fed’s policy meeting

Debt management company Achieve released findings Monday showing 55% of cardholders use credit to cover basics like groceries and utilities. The survey of 2,000 people found many have to choose between paying credit cards and buying necessities.

“This is what the K-shaped economy looks like in the real world,” said Andrew Housser, who runs Achieve. “There’s an affluent half of the population whose financial lives aren’t disrupted by momentary inconveniences. But for everyone else, financial triage and tradeoffs are a way of life.”

He added “The longer this persists, the more the gap widens.”

How rate caps could reshape credit access

President Donald Trump recently proposed capping credit card rates at 10% temporarily. For the 60% of cardholders paying interest, this could cut their costs in half. As Cryptopolitan reported on Trump’s executive action to cap card interest rates, the plan targets what the administration calls predatory lending by big banks.

Banks aren’t having it. Industry leaders say they’ll fight any price controls, just like they blocked the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s attempt to limit late fees last year. Wall Street blasted Trump’s 10% cap proposal, with major banks warning about reduced credit access.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon called Trump’s card rate cap an “economic disaster” in earlier Cryptopolitan coverage, saying it would force banks to cut off credit to millions.

See also  Canada PM Mark Carney says the world does not need America anymore, mocks Trump

Wages haven’t kept up with living costs. Inflation ate savings. The job market started showing problems. People used credit cards when paychecks came up short.

Two things could happen now. If Trump’s rate cap somehow passes despite bank pushback, millions of borrowers get relief. But banks might tighten credit standards, making cards harder to get for people who need them.

More likely, nothing changes. That means more families falling behind, more delinquencies, and a bigger gap between those who can handle economic problems and those who can’t. Without policy changes or higher wages, expect that $1.28 trillion number to keep growing through 2026.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan