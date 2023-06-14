Court Temporarily Blocks Consent for Additional Charges in SBf's US Indictment

TL;DR Breakdown

Bahamian Court Grants Sam Bankman-Fried Review of US Charges

In a recent development in the legal saga surrounding cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, a Bahamian court has issued a temporary order blocking the nation’s government from consenting to charges added to Bankman-Fried’s US indictment after his extradition to New York in December.

Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of FTX, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has argued that the newly added charges, including bribery and campaign finance allegations, should be dismissed since they were not part of his agreement to return from the Bahamas to face US charges. The ruling by Bahamian Justice Loren Klein grants Bankman-Fried the right to be heard in a court proceeding regarding the consent of the Bahamian attorney general to the additional US charges, citing procedural fairness as a key factor.

Uncertain Impact on US Prosecution as Bahamian Decision Raises Possibility of Delay

While the Bahamian court’s ruling is a significant win for Bankman-Fried, it remains unclear how it will impact the ongoing US prosecution, scheduled for trial in October. Bankman-Fried, who is currently out on a $250 million bond, will not be required to attend any hearings in the Bahamas personally.

However, the introduction of this new proceeding raises the possibility of a delay in his US case. The Manhattan US attorney’s office, responsible for prosecuting Bankman-Fried, has not yet commented on the Bahamian court’s decision. In an earlier response to Bankman-Fried’s arguments in the US court, the government stated that it would drop the additional charges if consent from the Bahamas was not obtained.

Bankman-Fried’s Legal Strategy and Background on the Case

Before his extradition, Bankman-Fried faced an indictment accusing him of orchestrating a years-long fraud at FTX. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan later expanded the charges in two superseding indictments, the most recent of which alleges that Bankman-Fried paid $40 million in bribes to Chinese officials to unfreeze accounts at Alameda Research, an affiliated hedge fund of FTX. Currently, Bankman-Fried is facing a total of 13 counts related to these allegations.

Bankman-Fried, who operated his cryptocurrency empire from Nassau in the Bahamas, maintains that he can only be tried on the charges to which he agreed to be extradited. His legal team is scheduled to present this argument before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan.

Bankman-Fried submitted his filing in the Bahamian court on June 7, one day after the attorney general indicated in an email that the matter would be resolved between the two governments. The recent ruling by the Bahamian court, granting Bankman-Fried the opportunity to challenge the attorney general’s consent, has further complicated the legal proceedings.

Conclusion

The Bahamian court’s decision to temporarily block consent for additional charges in Sam Bankman-Fried’s US indictment has introduced a new dimension to the ongoing legal battle. While the ruling grants Bankman-Fried the opportunity to challenge the consent of the Bahamian attorney general, its impact on the US prosecution and the scheduled trial in October remains uncertain. As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcome of this high-profile case could have significant implications for the cryptocurrency industry and shed light on the jurisdictional complexities surrounding such prosecutions