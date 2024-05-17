Council of Europe Adopts First International AI Treaty to Protect Human Rights

The Council of Europe has adopted the first-ever legally binding treaty on artificial intelligence internationally. The revolutionary treaty safeguards human rights from AI systems, maintains the rule of law, and promotes democracy. The decision was concluded at the regular annual meeting of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers, attended by the foreign ministers of the 46 countries that are members of the Council of Europe.

The first international legally binding instrument on #AI, setting a global precedent.



Discover 5 key insights on the #CoE Framework Convention on #AI – a pivotal document shaping the future of #HumanRights, #Democracy, and the #RuleOfLaw in the era of AI. @CoE_DigitalGov — Council of Europe (@coe) May 17, 2024

Council of Europe Comprehensive Structure for AI Regulation

The Council of Europe Conventional Framework of Artificial Intelligence, Human Rights, Democracy, and the Rule of Law calls for the creation of a robust legal framework that covers the lifecycle of AI systems. Factoring in the component stage design, implementation, launch, and removal will be included. Rather than simply banning AI systems, it calls for the cautious study of the risks involved in the development and usage of such systems.

Also Read: Antfarm from Amsterdam Secures €200k to Revolutionize Waste Recycling Using Robotics and AI

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović stressed the importance of this convention. She said; “The Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence is a first-of-its-kind, global treaty that will ensure that Artificial Intelligence upholds people’s rights. It is a response to the need for an international legal standard supported by states in different continents that share the same values to harness the benefits of Artificial intelligence while mitigating the risks. With this new treaty, we aim to ensure responsible use of AI that respects human rights, the rule of law and democracy.” Sec Gen Marija Pejčinović

The Treaty was a collaboration between the CAI, which has 46 member states from the Council of Europe, the European Union, and 11 non-members. The listed countries were Argentina, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, the Holy See, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Peru, the U.S., Uruguay, representatives from private entities, civil society, and academics.

Transparency and Accountability Principles

One of the leading convention principles is implementing clear control and supervision measures that will be adjusted to certain cases and risks. The requirements comprise actions that will help differentiate content produced by AI systems, and any related measures adopted to assess, prevent, and minimize the risks. The treaty is also aimed at states being committed to prohibiting or regulating AI applications that run counter to human rights.

The treaty highlights the seriousness of accountability and commitments to any negative impacts that can arise from AI systems. It stipulates that the AI systems have to comply with human worth which includes gender equality, the banning of discrimination, and privacy rights. Moreover, the convention also provides legal remedies for the victims of human rights violations associated with AI implementation and procedural safeguards like notifying individuals before they interact with AI systems.

AI Treaty Safeguarding Democratic Institutions

To ensure democracy contention, the treaty compels parties to work out rules forbidding AI systems not to interfere with democratic institutions and processes. Such preservation of the principle of separation of powers, independence of the judiciary and accessibility to legal system are the basics. The treaty does not cover state’s national security activities, but parties must align practices with international law and democratic institutions.

Read also: Sony Music Group Warns AI Companies Against Unauthorized Use of Content

Also, the mentioned treaty powers a follow-up mechanism through a Conference of the Parties to make sure its effective implementation. Every party must build an independent oversight apparatus responsible for following compliance with the convention, raising awareness, stirring informed debate, and participating in a multistakeholder dialogue on the use of AI.

The opening ceremony for the framework convention will take place in Vilnius, Lithuania on September 5, preceding the Ministers of Justice conference. This demonstration is going to present the birth of an innovative era in AI regulation and governance, where human rights and democratic principles will not be compromised because of unprecedented AI technology.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Chris Murithi.