Could This Be the Next 100x Meme Coin? Traders Are Backing Dogeverse to Explode

Could 100x gains be on the horizon for the latest meme coin sensation?

Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE), a new multi-chain joke token with a staking protocol, is generating massive buzz in its presale phase.

And with some analysts predicting explosive gains once it hits exchanges, it’s no wonder early investors are so excited about DOGEVERSE’s price prospects.

Dogeverse Goes Multi-Chain & Expands Across Six Major Networks

Dogeverse isn’t tying itself down to just one blockchain – it’s going multi-chain in a unique way.

It will be available on six of the biggest crypto networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and Base.

This is made possible through the magic of cross-chain bridging protocols like Wormhole and Portal Bridge.

These protocols allow DOGEVERSE to freely “hop” between these chains with minimal fees.

So, whether investors operate on Ethereum, Solana, or any of the supported networks, they’ll be able to acquire the token easily.

There’s also an incentive to hold the token long-term, thanks to the project’s staking protocol, which offers estimated annual yields of 46%.

The hype around Dogeverse has reached a fever pitch in recent weeks.

Over $15 million in funding has been raised through the project’s presale as investors clamor to get involved at the best possible price.

However, with the presale set to end in less than a week, time is ticking for those looking to secure their position in this disruptive meme project.

Solid Tokenomics & Social Media Marketing Fuel DOGEVERSE’s Growth

The tokenomics underpinning Dogeverse are rock solid, too.

Out of the 200 billion total supply, a 15% chunk is allocated to the ongoing presale.

10% allocations are also set aside for liquidity on DEXs and funding the staking rewards pool.

Probably the most crucial factor, though, is that a massive 25% has been earmarked for marketing.

Dogeverse’s team isn’t messing around on that front, as evidenced by the insane growth on Twitter and Telegram.

The project now has over 37,000 followers combined across the two channels.

Dogeverse’s roadmap looks impressive as well, with CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko listings in the works and CEX launches planned for later in the year.

The development team has also provided a solid foundation by getting Dogeverse’s smart contracts audited by Coinsult.

And the timing of the token’s launch couldn’t be much better.

After a few weeks of muted price action, the meme coin space is back with a bang, showing strength again after the approval of spot ETH ETFs in the US.

Having an edge like multi-chain capabilities could help Dogeverse take full advantage of this resurgence.

Can DOGEVERSE 100x After Listing on DEXs?

But the million-dollar question is – can DOGEVERSE actually 100x from here?

Right now, in the presale, DOGEVERSE tokens are on offer for just $0.00031.

With a capped supply of 200 billion tokens, that gives a theoretical fully diluted market cap (FDMC) of only $62 million.

For it to 100x from that level, DOGEVERSE would need to hit $0.031 per token.

That would give it an FDMC of $6.2 billion.

For a meme coin, especially one that hasn’t yet launched, that would be a seriously tall order.

In fact, at a valuation of $6.2 billion, DOGEVERSE would be nearly as big as PEPE – the world’s third-largest meme coin.

Then again, with Dogeverse’s multi-chain angle and staking rewards, crazier things have happened.

And popular YouTube channel 99Bitcoins recently posted a video to its 700,000 subscribers claiming that there’s definitely scope for DOGEVERSE to 100x post-listing.

Ultimately, there’s no way of predicting the token’s price trajectory until it lists on DEXs in early June.

Yet, with all the buzz and unique features Dogeverse brings to the table, it’s one to watch closely.

Visit Dogeverse Presale