Several blockchain firms have partnered to launch a coronavirus testing app towards the end of April with the project to enable users to have control over their DNA data.

Genobank, a decentralized biobank that helps user control their BioData, is set to launch that app on the EOS blockchain platform, Telos, to help people access anonymous coronavirus tests.

Telos, a platform that enables the creation of decentralized applications (DApps) and decentralized autonomous organization (DAOs) that runs on EOS blockchain, has said that their app will allow users to share this information with healthcare organizations.

The data will be stored on the blockchain with an open-source app, Agerona, as Genobank will introduce a token that allows information sharing on the coronavirus testing app.

Coronavirus testing app works securely

Owing to the nature of the coronavirus testing app, it has raised concern among certain authorities who feel it would make illegal migrants in certain countries shun treatment or diagnosis so they won’t be arrested or deported.

The coronavirus testing app works such that Agerona will purchase test supplies as users can scan a barcode on each test to link the result with an unidentified account as the user remains in control. These kits are going to be taken to the partner lab for examination, and the results would be uploaded incognito.

Daniel Uribe, who represented Geobank chief executive, explained that the primary reason for creating the coronavirus testing app is to enable people to test for COVID-19 confidentially.

Uribe said that it is within people’s right to know if they are sick of COVID-19 without violating their privacy.

Coronavirus brings DLT to the limelight

The project, which was remotely for United States residents, now has contributors from Israel, Iran, United Kingdom and likely to expand to other countries further. Agerona, also plans to begin an experimental feature where AI diagnostic tools would be used to analyze sound clips of people coughing.

With the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, it has inspired the development of several apps with digital ledger technology for data sharing. In March, Algorand launched its iReportCovid app allowing users to take coronavirus tests repeatedly as they show signs to track the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In China, also, the government has used blockchain tech to find and cumulate medical data during the COVID-19 pandemic.