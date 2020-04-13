With the continuous ravage of the coronavirus pandemic and its role in surging numbers of crypto scams, coronavirus crypto scammers have now turned their attention and ramped-up attack on remote workers.

The pandemic since its outbreak in the world has left a lot of people jobless and many others forced to work from home to reduce the spread of the virus. This has alerted scammer and hackers who are ready to rob people of their earnings deceitfully.

The UK, US authorities warn citizens about these coronavirus crypto scammers

UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a joint statement warned citizens about hackers (private and government) revealing that they all are on the rampage now.

They emphasized the hike in phishing scams, ransomware attacks, and other COVID-19 spurred attacks being used against people and companies. Microsoft, a global software firm, also revealed that these coronavirus crypto scammers have managed to send scam emails to every country in the world with phishing scam the most common.

These coronavirus crypto scammers impersonate the World Health Organization (WHO) or other global or national authority, sending emails with malicious links with malware files that are activated once the emails are opened. Eventually, these files cause financial loss to victims.

These authorities also revealed that there’s been a surge in the number of attacks aimed at remote working tools and software. Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), used to hide a person’s real location, have been singled out as a particular target.

Coronavirus crypto scammers perform rampage via video call too

Outside VPN use, scammers are begging to place attention on video calling apps like Zoom.

The video calling app is now into use more unlike before, mainly because of its easy use, and more people work from home. It also has a “freemium” package where more than 100 group video chat participants talk at a go. Zoom has recorded a surge of over 150 million daily users now since the pandemic.

Amidst this surge, there have been reports of torching zooms privacy feature after several complaints after complaints of intruders breaking into video chats and disrupting meetings. There are also reports that hackers had published hundreds of verified Zoom accounts on the Dark Web.