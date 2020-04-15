Crypto emergency App, Guardian Circle has seen its popularity increase owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Crypto-based emergency app monthly downloads have skyrocketed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The project has reported a 2,582 percent surge in the month of March alone which saw 5,150 new users coming on board.

The application has been in the market for the last three years. In January, the app saw 300 new sign-ups. The increased download is a clear indication people are using it in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

How crypto emergency app works

The surge might be good for the app but it is seen as a threat going into the future. Basically, the Guardian Circle application creates a micro-economy in support of populations in emergency situations. It is equipped with a panic button; monitors heartbeat rate, crash detector and a voice interface.

It is designed to offer private security and makes it easy for medical teams to respond to emergency alerts. What’s more, users get rewarded in $GUARD tokens to encourage usage.

Guardian Square, co-founder, and CEO Mark Jeffrey said before the coronavirus pandemic, their challenge was how to get users onboard the platform; how to sensitize adopters to think about future crisis situations. People tend to respond to emergencies at the last minute but with the COVID-19, the perception is changing.

Crypto emergency app challenges

The crypto emergency app has its challenges since it is used during emergencies. Guardian Circle app crypto element is driving its adoption. Though it was not designed for coronavirus, pegging it to $GUARD incentive has helped its interaction with users even during non-crisis times.

The pandemic might have sparked increased downloads but the effects might threaten its usability in the future. The pandemic has seen the devaluation of major digital coins and $GUARD has not been spared. If the trend continues, in the next six months the increased download might take a dive south.

Jeffrey is however optimistic that the future of the apps is getting bright. The platform has identified a partner expected to inject more capital and grow the brand and attract fresh venture capital interests.

The application is currently being used in the U.S., India, Pakistan, Egypt, Brazil, Iraq and Myanmar with the U.S. providing the largest market.

With the coronavirus isolation and lockdown still ongoing, crypto uptake is expected to grow. Digital currencies are seen as a safe mode of making payments in addition to the speed and security they offer the user.