Japanese firm Convano expands BTC holdings with major BTC purchase

Japanese public company Convano Inc. (6574.T) has purchased an additional 85.8 Bitcoins, worth approximately 1.457 billion yen. The BTC purchase was also executed over two consecutive days.

Convano bought 29.71 BTC on September 29 at an average price of 16.7 million yen per BTC. The purchases were in the form of corporate bonds and cash reserves.

On September 30, the digital asset treasury firm purchased an additional 56.12 BTC at an average price of 17.1 million yen, funded similarly through corporate bonds and company reserves.

Convano targets 21K BTC by March 2027

Convano has continued its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy in 2025 and now holds a total of 605.75 BTC. On August 29, the treasury firm purchased 155 BTC, 200 BTC, and 85 BTC on August 22 and July 31, respectively. All purchases were made using a mix of bonds, stock acquisition rights, and company internal funds. Convano’s acquisitions are worth a total investment of roughly 10.4 billion yen.

The Japanese firm started as a chain of nail salons in Japan and has since transitioned into a Bitcoin treasury company. Convano disclosed a clear goal of holding 434 billion yen ($3 billion) in Bitcoin, targeting 21,000 BTC by March 2027.

Once the company attains its goal, it will have acquired 0.1% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Cryptopolitan previously reported that Convano plans to become one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin.

“Our goal is clear. By March 2027, we aim to acquire 21,000 BTC and become one of the world’s leading Bitcoin-holding companies.” -Taiyo Azuma, Director of BTC Holding Strategy Office at Convano.

Convano acknowledged that it won’t raise additional capital for its treasury strategy, but will aim to fund Bitcoin acquisitions primarily through its BTC reserves. As part of its Bitcoin Income Business, the firm’s approach also includes options trading to generate incremental Bitcoin revenue. The initiative allows the company to compound its holdings without relying on external fundraising.

Kamishimoto Aya, Convano’s President and CEO, has acknowledged that the firm is not currently reflecting Bitcoin acquisitions in its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2026. Convano’s auditing firm is currently discussing accounting operations, with a potential shift toward the revaluation model under IFRS to capture the value of digital assets more accurately.

Azuma told Bloomberg that Convano’s BTC pivot is a strategic response to macroeconomic challenges. The yen has plummeted by 21% against the dollar over the past decade, which has hiked costs for wages and raw materials in its consumer service business.

Convano turns to BTC amid persistent yen depreciation

Azuma mentioned that the company began to consider Bitcoin due to persistent yen depreciation and geopolitical risks. The firm’s executive said Bitcoin is a long-term store of value, and believes that the perceived risk in the digital asset’s price volatility is actually beneficial.

He argued that Convano welcomes Bitcoin price drops because lower prices allow the company to acquire more BTC, and higher volatility increases the company’s revenue. Azuma added that Convano prefers BTC’s combination of low rates and high volatility because it creates optimal conditions for the company to reach the 21,000 BTC goal.

Convano’s treasury strategy follows Japan’s Metaplanet Bitcoin acquisition initiative, which has helped the company accumulate nearly 25,555 BTC, ranking fifth among other Bitcoin treasury companies.

Bitcoin Treasuries shows that there are currently seven Japanese firms ranking among the top 100 public firms holding BTC. Strategy leads with more than 640K BTC in its holdings, followed by MARA Holdings with 52,477 BTC and XXI with 43,514 BTC.

Matthew Sigel, VanEck’s head of digital assets research, argued that Bitcoin treasury strategies by public companies rest on shaky ground with rising risks that could wipe away shareholder value. The tech executive believes that when stocks trade above their BTC net asset value (NAV), issuing new equity generates premiums.

