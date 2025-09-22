Metaplanet purchased 5,419 BTC, securing 85% of its year-end Bitcoin target

Metaplanet has purchased 5,419 Bitcoins for $632.53 million as part of its ongoing BTC treasury strategy. The firm bought the digital assets at an average price of roughly $116,724 per Bitcoin.

Metaplanet’s latest purchase makes it the fifth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with a total of 25,555 BTC in its reserves. Bitcoin Treasuries data shows that the company surpassed Peter Thiel-backed Bullish and is trailing behind Strategy, Marathon Digital, XXI, and Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company.

Metaplanet targets 1% of BTC’s supply

The company’s Bitcoin holdings are worth approximately $2.7 billion, purchased at an average price of $106,065 per BTC. The recent purchase also positions Metaplanet’s holdings at 85.2% of its year-end 2025 target of 30,000 BTC.

The Japanese company is also a quarter away from its 2026 goal of 100,000 BTC. Metaplanet revealed its 555 Million Plan, which is aimed at raising $5.4 billion to buy 210,000 BTC by 2027.

The firm’s CEO, Simon Gerovich, also revealed that the company has achieved a BTC Yield of 395.1% YTD 2025.

According to the statement, the firm has achieved a BTC of 95.6% in Q1 2025, followed by 129.4% in Q2 2025. From July 1 to September 22, 2025, the investment firm reported a BTC Yield of 10.3%.

“Metaplanet has acquired 5,419 BTC for ~$632.53 million at ~$116, 724 per Bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 395.1% YTD 2025. As of 9/22/2025, we hold 25,555 BTC acquired for ~$2.71 billion at ~$106,065 per Bitcoin.” –Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet.

Director of Bitcoin Strategy Dylan LeClair maintained that the latest purchase would not be the first tranche. The company’s president, Simon Gerovich, also mentioned last week that Metaplanet’s Bitcoin accumulation business has become the firm’s engine of growth, and has generated consistent revenue and net income. The firm’s total holdings suggest its unrealized gains are around $290 million.

Lionel Iruk, senior advisor to Nav Markets and the managing partner at Empire Legal, argued that any push for Bitcoin adoption must preserve its decentralized principles. He believes that excessive centralization or compromise of BTC’s core principles would risk undermining BTC’s characteristics that set it apart and drive its global credibility and appeal. Iruk added that BTC’s value proposition depends on remaining independent, transparent, and censorship-resistant.

The Tokyo exchange-listed investment firm completed its purchase after finalizing its recent $1.45 billion international share offering. The company issued a total of 385 million shares to raise more funds to expand its Bitcoin holdings.

On September 9, Nakamoto Holdings also committed up to $30 million to join Metaplanet’s global equity offering. The initiative marked the KindlyMD subsidiary’s largest investment to date and its first in the Asian market. The funding closed on September 16, while the shares were delivered the following day.

Metaplanet sets up shop in Miami

Metaplanet’s share price has dropped 3.13% today to 589 JPY, and nearly 30% in the last 30 days. On-chain data shows an increase in short positions taken by institutional investors, including Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Jefferies, which has caused the company’s stock price to decline.

Bitcoin’s price is also down by 2.61% at the time of publication, and is exchanging hands at $112,643. BTC’s trading volume in the last 24 hours reached 106%, suggesting heightened market activity despite the price dip.

Last week, the Japanese hotel group announced plans to expand its business to the U.S. The company revealed that its wholly-owned firm, Metaplanet Income Corp, will have an initial capital of $15 million.

Metaplanet said the initiative aims to provide its parent company with a better opportunity to pursue derivatives operations and related activities that generate income. The firm also maintained that its new subsidiary will be separate from its treasury operations.

Join Bybit now and claim a $50 bonus in minutes