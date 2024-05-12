NetEase Revises Content Creator Contract for Marvel Rivals After Backlash

The publisher of Marvel Rivals, NetEase, received huge criticisms when revelations emerged that content creators who talked against the game were penalized. The controversy was about a contract that did not allow creators to post negative reviews or participate in discussions that could damage the game’s reputation.

Enforced contract leads to content creator bans

Most of the content creators who were given access to Marvel Rivals were bound to sign a contract that prohibited them from expressing any negative opinions about the game. The agreement additionally stipulated prohibiting creators from having Marvel Rivals in comparison with its rivals. According to the media, Netease made the creators sign such agreements, and the hosts disappeared from the creators list after they attacked the game on a podcast.

Brandon Larned, who used to be a professional Overwatch player and known as Seagull, was unhappy with the contract that was so restrictive. He asserted that some creators might have signed the agreement without having the best knowledge of its consequences.

Extremely disappointed in @MarvelRivals.



Multiple creators asked for key codes to gain access to the playtest and are asked to sign a contract.



The contract signs away your right to negatively review the game.



Many streamers have signed without reading just to play



Insanity. pic.twitter.com/c11BUDyka9 — Brandon Larned (@A_Seagull) May 12, 2024

Industry insider Miller Ross disclosed that NetEase was pursuing legal liability according to the terms of agreements. In a podcast interview, Ross ordered a co-host to leave the conversation before he criticized Marvel Rivals, as Ross had already signed the contract. The co-host, however, was still separated from the creator program even with these preventing measures.

Amended contract

After having faced a flood of criticisms, NetEase revealed plans to rework its offending contract. Sadot, one of the banned creators, has confirmed that he had been unbanned from the program. He emphasized a statement from the Marvel Rivals team, disclaiming the contract as “unsuitable and untrustworthy”. In the updated contract, NetEase strives to mitigate the issues that content creators have put forward. The move is a response to the growing pressure and the bad publicity caused by the terms.

Changes for the content creators and the gaming industry

The case has triggered debates on the link between game publishers and content creators. Many content creators collaborate with gaming companies to make content and funnel funds. Tight contracts like the one undertaken by NetEase might discourage the transparent reviews and the honest opinions, thus eroding the credibility of content creators.

The response of NetEase to the criticism highlights one of the major problems when it comes to the gaming industry and the question of transparency and ethical guidelines for the content creation. The scandal represents the fact that environments should be created in which the creators feel free to voice their positions without being afraid that the investors will flog them.

Looking ahead

As there is an ongoing development of the gaming community, the establishment of clear policies will be fundamental, as well as the promotion of open communication between publishers and creators. The NetEase revisions in response to this matter are a right turn as they illustrate the need for togetherness and respect in the gaming world.

The fallout from the Marvel Rivals contract dispute shows the fine line between creativity and business interests in the gaming industry. This can be achieved through addressing the concerns of the content creators thus, contributing to the development of a more inclusive and sustainable environment for all the parties involved.