The Colombian Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications (MinTIC) has entered a new draft of a guide that calls for blockchain adoption across several sectors in the country. The Ministry also relayed their opinion on cryptocurrencies that run on blockchain technology.

MinTIC endorse blockchain adoption in Colombia

In the recent draft document, the Ministry endorses the use of Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology projects to facilitate operations in the country. This first-of-its-kind draft from the Ministry that promotes blockchain adoption across the country comes amid their plan to facilitate the digital transformation of the State.

The Ministry also explored the benefits of implementing this technology across public projects, as well as the disadvantages. MinTIC said Colombia is still lagging behind in blockchain adoption, citing the likes of China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada, who are at the forefront of using blockchain.

Colombia wants blockchain for crypto payments, supply chains, etc

MinTIC, and other organizations behind the guide, highlighted about ten key solutions that need implementation of the distributed ledger technology. These organizations include the National, ViveLab Bogotá, Bogotá City Hall, and Universidad Nacional de Colombia. The proposed blockchain adoption for land registration, supply chain management, and crypto payments.

Some other areas include health records, identity data management, management of taxes and public tenders, and academic degrees. By implementing blockchain technology across different sectors, the involved organizations hope to increase the level of transparency and confidence in data management, while still digitizing the State.

While talking about cryptos, the Ministry mentioned the blockchain solution is geared at ensuring the protection of people who invest in them.