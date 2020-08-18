United States Postal Service(USPS) is looking to deploy a patented blockchain voting system in their forthcoming elections. With the current coronavirus pandemic not looking to let up soon, USPS has continued to gear up preparations towards its forthcoming general elections.

According to the postal service, they are hoping to deploy a mail-in patented blockchain voting system for the upcoming elections.

Last week saw the postal outfit file for an Ethereum blockchain-based patent application which might signal the start of another use for blockchain technology around the world. According to the patent file that was submitted, the firm said they were hoping to exploit the security that blockchain provides to carry out the election.

New mail-in patented voting system will use Ethereum blockchain

Talking about the process of the vote, the filed document said every registered voter across the country receives a unique code which would help them confirm their identity and at the end of the day cast their vote.

After this is done, the system is left to differentiate between the details of the voters and their votes and records the vote using the patented blockchain voting system. Realistically, the system would have to make use of all the features that the Ethereum blockchain offers.

Trump claims patented blockchain voting system would favour Democrats

This recent update is coming on the back of allegations levelled against the Postal service for their involvement in some scams related to mail-in voting.

Recently, The President of America has pointed out that the Democrat party wants to expand mail-in voting and that is the major reason why he has failed to approve the $25 million USPS requested.

In his words, Trump said:

The Democrats need the money more which will be used to make the post office work so that it can gather a lot of votes through this process.

Experts have said that Democrat flagship candidate, Joe Biden would come out on top of the patented blockchain voting system is used.