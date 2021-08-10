TL;DR Breakdown

• CoinDCX services promise to renew the crypto market in India.

• CoinDCX platform offers investment leverage services.

The most secure cryptocurrency platform in India, CoinDCX, has finally closed a C-line race valued at $90 million. The Capital Group Company guided this round. Also included are the contribution of other companies such as Jump Capital, Polychain Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Block.one, and other potential investors.

CoinDCX becomes India’s first crypto exchange in India to hit such a significant peak. After completion, the CoinDCX platform will continue to search for new business projects to improve its work. In this way, the cryptocurrency exchange wants to boost trade and make over 50 million customers.

CoinDCX seeks to improve cryptocurrency trading

CoinDCX continues to impress users in India who have noticed other relevant developments in its trading platform. One novelty within the exchange is partnering with Fintech companies to expand their investor base. In the same way, the platform seeks to create bases for development and research.

This R&D team will also serve for future conversations that the platform launches with the national government to control crypto regulations.

The cryptocurrency platform CEO, Sumit Gupta, clarifies that India has greater crypto adoption for investments. However, there are few existing crypto platforms in India which limit what users use cryptocurrencies. But with CoinDCX’s cryptocurrencies sponsorship, this investment scheme may change.

According to Gupta, the exchange goal is to expand the use of crypto for the entire territory, and it will be useful for companies and new financiers. The exchange will have the best security ring and expects to host 3.5 million customers.

Where did the cryptocurrency platform in India come from?

CoinDCX is a crypto exchange created for 2018 and has since featured a good flow of crypto transactions. The platform enables investors in India to make fast and secure crypto transfers, making the provider a pioneer. This website has established itself as the premier crypto investment hub for virtual currency newbies and professionals.

The crypto platform offers quality services such as “Lend,” based on cryptocurrency loans for investment. There is also “Margin,” a system that offers leverage services in various markets available online. Finally, there are the future services that give leverage options on the primary crypto.