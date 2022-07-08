Coinbase users unable to withdraw to bank accounts

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase seems to be facing an issue with USD withdrawals. Some of the customers are complaining that they are unable to withdraw their USD from the exchange to local bank accounts.
Coinbase user reports withdrawal issues
One of the users complained he wasn’t able to withdraw USD after selling Bitcoin (BTC) from the platform.
Another user complained on Twitter that his withdrawal request was unattended for about three weeks, despite being cleared by the bank.
These reports only raise more panic for the exchange users, given the uncertainties in the market and recent speculations about the exchange struggling with operations.
Coinbase investigates bank withdrawal issue
Some hours ago, however, Coinbase confirmed and addressed the withdrawal issue. According to the exchange’s status page, Coinbase is currently investigating the issue with payment processing partners. USD withdrawals to Standard US bank accounts are still operational, it says.
“We are currently investigating an issue with US Bank Account Instant Withdrawals. We are in contact with our payment processing partner regarding this issue.”Coinbase
USD withdrawals from Coinbase normally arrive within 1-5 business days (depending on the cashout method).
In other news, Coinbase is planning to wind down its professional trading platform, Coinbase Pro, by the end of the year. It intends to replace the trading platform with a more advanced and developed trade option on the Coinbase.com platform to make crypto transactions easier for the general public.
In spite of the market turmoil and struggles within the company, Coinbase wants to expand its operations to Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands, to further strengthen its dominance in Europe, says vice president Nana Murugesan.