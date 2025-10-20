Coinbase says two-thirds of institutions are bullish on Bitcoin.

Coinbase recently shared data highlighting that around 67% of institutions have a positive sentiment for Bitcoin as 2026 draws near.

The cryptocurrency exchange released this data after it conducted a survey on 124 institutional investors and discovered that two-thirds of them expect BTC to thrive in the next three to six months.

“Most of these surveys illustrate institutions are optimistic about Bitcoin,” said David Duong, the Head of Research at Coinbase Institutional and Glassnode, in a report titled “Navigating Uncertainty.”

This development comes as Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says digital assets aren’t just for the wealthy, since anyone can buy and hold coins with just a few dollars. The executive notes that small everyday people and traders can grow gradually in the space by beginning to invest small figures. He continues to emphasize that it’s never too late.

According to Armstrong several people will use crypto in the next ten years, and some will be forced into it because of the changing circumstances on the globe.

Institutional investors express optimism about Bitcoin

Apart from institutions being bullish on Bitcoin, Coinbase’s survey also pointed out a notable difference in opinions regarding the current market cycle. Based on this difference, about 45% of institutions believe they are coming to the end of a bull trend in the market, while only around 27% of non-institutional investors share this belief.

Duong commented on the topic of discussion, stating that when considering the supply and demand in the market, it is important to understand the significant influence digital asset treasury firms have on these markets this year.

In the meantime, Tom Lee’s company, BitMine has reportedly been making cryptocurrency purchases actively during the market dip. So far, the company has gained over 379,000 Ether worth about $1.5 billion since prices declined below $4,000, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Additionally, Michael Saylor has hinted that Strategy might purchase more BTC on Sunday October 26, demonstrating a growing trend among the largest crypto treasuries in the world. Saylor’s announcement came after he presented a chart showing that Strategy currently holds $69 billion in BTC.

Even though there was a drastic drop in equity, major crypto treasuries remain strong, showing a belief in the long-term commitment.

Concerning the situation, Duong acknowledged the crypto bull market still has the potential to expand. However, he expressed being more cautious after the events on October 10, whereby a combination of factors caused the biggest liquidation event ever in the cryptocurrency industry and briefly dropping Bitcoin below $110,000 record.

“We continue to monitor strong liquidity conditions, a solid economic background, and helpful regulatory factors,” he said.

Coinbase calls on a more cautious stance on altcoins in the market



Coinbase highlighted positive macro and liquidity factors, like two expected interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and large money-market funds waiting on the sidelines. According to the cryptocurrency exchange, these factors are essential as they could strengthen markets in the fourth quarter.

With additional rate cuts from the Fed and further fiscal and monetary support in China, more investors might actively get involved in these markets, the exchange argued.

The firm also assessed the market conditions of cryptocurrency and asserted that the current situation, especially for Bitcoin, looks good. However, for altcoins, Coinbase mentioned they are implementing a more cautious stance.

Meanwhile, crypto markets remained steady over the weekend. Bitcoin surged past $109,000 after reclaiming its previous support level at about $108,000, and Ether escalated briefly above $4,000. Still, there has been no major recovery efforts observed, as overall sentiment remains cautious.



On regulatory matters Coinbase says that, as progress is ongoing in Congress to propose a clear market structure, crypto is already being integrated into the fabric of the financial system. The firm noted that the OCC charter will streamline oversight for new offerings and pave the way for continued innovation in the cryptocurrency sector.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.