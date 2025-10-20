Brian Armstrong debunks myth that crypto is only for the rich

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said crypto is not only for rich people because anyone can buy and hold coins with just a few dollars to their name. He said small everyday people and traders can use small amounts to join the growing digital economy and added, “It’s never too late.”

Armstrong posted on X and encouraged users to start investing with small amounts on X. He said many people will use crypto in the next ten years, and some will do so without even knowing it.

Armstrong shows how crypto can help everyone access money easily

Brian Armstrong often says that billions of people don’t have access to a bank account and that crypto will give them, and many others, an easier way to manage their money using only a phone and the internet. He explains that decentralized finance (DeFi) will allow anyone to borrow, lend, save, and trade money safely, even in places where banks are hard to reach or have very high fees.

The CEO also says crypto aims to give people control over their own money and help them protect it from inflation, bad government policies, or unstable banking systems. Someone in a small village, a developing country, or a struggling economy will have the same access to global money as someone living in a big city.

Armstrong said most people just want an easier way to store and use their money, so Coinbase is building products to make this a dream come true. His company offers decentralized exchange (DEX) trading, crypto-backed loans, and DeFi lending, among other features, to make crypto useful and less confusing. Users can borrow or lend money, earn rewards, or trade digital assets directly on Coinbase, as the company takes care of the technical work behind the scenes.

The CEO says crypto will become so normal and easy to use that people will stop thinking of it as “crypto” and start referring to it as simply “money.” He usually says the internet once looked so complicated and full of big words that people did not understand, but now the same individuals use it naturally without thinking about how it works. Crypto will follow the same path and become part of how everyone saves, spends, and moves money.

Coinbase plans to make finance simple and replace traditional banks

Armstrong said it does not make sense that people still pay between 2% and 3% in fees every time they use their credit cards when they are just moving information through the internet. He explained that digital systems like blockchain can do the same thing and cost almost nothing. This is the kind of change he wants Coinbase to bring to the world for millions of people.

The head of Coinbase says the crypto industry needs better regulation just as much as it does technology. The industry survived without clear rules for many years, so companies and investors stayed nervous about jumping in because they didn’t know exactly what was legal or how the government would react to new products.

He believes the situation around the world is improving because new laws like the GENIUS Act in the US and the MiCA framework help many companies to operate safely and legally across the continent.

Armstrong also said some of the biggest banks in the US, like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America, have already joined the crypto force and launched their own products through Coinbase and other platforms. He said these are great examples of how traditional finance and crypto can come together to give everyone a fair and modern financial system that they can feel safe in.

The Coinbase leader said demand from big investors, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and the fact that only 21 million Bitcoins will ever exist could push Bitcoin to one million dollars by 2030. However, he said the real value of crypto is to give people more control over their own money and make it possible for anyone to be a part of the financial system. In his view, Coinbase is on a mission to build a system where anyone across the globe, and not just the rich, can access safe and affordable financial tools, even if they don’t have a bank account.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.