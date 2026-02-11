Coinbase Confirms RaveDAO’s $RAVE Spot Trading Launch

Coinbase has added RaveDAO, a leading Web3 entertainment protocol, and its native token, $RAVE, to its New Asset Listings roadmap and confirmed that spot trading for RaveDAO ($RAVE) will go live on February 11, 2026, subject to liquidity conditions.

According to Coinbase Markets, the $RAVE-USD spot trading pair is expected to open on or after 9:00 AM PT in regions where trading is supported. $RAVE will be available on coinbase.com, the Coinbase mobile app, and Coinbase Advanced, while institutional clients will be able to access trading directly via Coinbase Exchange.

Coinbase has specified that the Base network contract address for RaveDAO ($RAVE) is:

0x1aa8fd5bcce2231c6100d55bf8b377cff33acfc3

Users have been advised not to send $RAVE over other networks, as unsupported transfers may result in permanent loss of funds.

RaveDAO’s Cultural and Community-Driven Model

RaveDAO emerged in 2024 as a live entertainment and cultural network built at the intersection of music, community, and Web3 infrastructure. Since its first sold-out event in Dubai in 2024, the project has expanded rapidly across Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia, hosting large-scale experiences that consistently draw thousands of attendees per event.

Rather than treating live events as isolated moments, RaveDAO uses them as an entry point into an ongoing on-chain ecosystem. Event participation is recorded through NFTs that function as proof of attendance and evolving identity markers, connecting real-world cultural experiences with digital ownership and long-term engagement. This model allows participation to persist beyond a single night, city, or lineup.

Beyond entertainment, RaveDAO integrates social impact into its operational design. A portion of proceeds from its events is directed toward philanthropic initiatives, aligning community participation with measurable outcomes. To date, RaveDAO-supported efforts have helped restore sight for more than 400 cataract patients through the Tilganga Eye Centre in Nepal and funded meditation and Buddhist education programs for over 150 participants through Nalanda West in the United States.

The Role of the $RAVE Token

$RAVE is designed for participation. Its purpose is not to incentivize short-term activity, but to align ownership with contribution across RaveDAO’s cultural and operational ecosystem. The token functions across three interconnected layers: business infrastructure, community experience, and decentralized governance. At its core, $RAVE allows participants to take part in building, operating, and shaping the culture they support, creating a shared framework where value is generated through involvement rather than passive consumption.

On the infrastructure and experience layers, $RAVE enables both scale and continuity. Event organizers, artists, and partners use the token to access RaveDAO’s intellectual property, activate local chapters, and collaborate under a shared global standard. Community members use $RAVE to unlock access, participate in events, engage with artists, and interact with digital collectibles. Participation is treated as contribution, whether through attendance, chapter-building, or sustained engagement across the network.

Governance forms the third layer, anchoring the ecosystem in collective decision-making. $RAVE holders participate in shaping the direction of RaveDAO, including event locations, programming priorities, ecosystem grants, and philanthropic initiatives. As the network expands across regions and formats, the token functions less as a speculative instrument and more as cultural infrastructure, recording participation and enabling coordination over time.

From Cultural Protocol to Global Infrastructure

Since its launch, RaveDAO has hosted world-class experiences for more than 100,000 total attendees, with average event attendance exceeding 3,000 participants. The project has collaborated with internationally recognized artists including Vintage Culture, Don Diablo, Chris Avantgarde, Lilly Palmer, Charlotte de Witte, Miss Monique, Eli Brown, MORTEN, Bassjackers, and GENESI, and has received support from leading Web3 organizations such as WLFI, Binance, OKX, Bybit, Bitget, and Polygon. RaveDAO also maintains active partnerships with leading entertainment platforms and global partners including 1001Tracklists, AMF, and Warner Music.

With spot trading for $RAVE set to begin on Coinbase on February 11, 2026, the token’s availability on a major regulated exchange marks a significant milestone in RaveDAO’s evolution from a global cultural movement into a widely accessible digital asset with real-world utility and community-driven foundations.