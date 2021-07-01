TL;DR Breakdown

• Coinbase has plans to open a cryptocurrency app store.

• This store would allow external developers to host and develop their products.

The major cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, Coinbase, this week revealed its plans to launch a crypto-asset app store that offers products developed or created by third parties.

Brian Armstrong, the exchange CEO, has revealed that the cryptocurrency company is planning to launch a crypto app store. The store would allow third-party developers to host, develop, and offer their products.

Coinbase wants to expand its services

Armstrong has commented in a recent post that the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi), smart contracts, non-fungible tokens (NFT), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), and more had made this cryptocurrency exchange expand its services. To help more people access the decentralized market.

To make it easier for people to access innovations, the exchange platform will launch this cryptocurrency app store. Apple did not try or want to create all iPhone applications. It preferred to empower developers and provide mobile device users with an easy way to access new and innovative applications. Armstrong claims they want to do the same in cryptocurrencies.

The Coinbase CEO estimates that the crypto economy is worth thousands of dollar bills. By launching a store to support apps, this exchange company will make it easier for people to access such products. The crypto exchange seeks to improve certain aspects of your business.

Coinbase wants to bring more assets to its users

Brian Armstrong also said that the cryptocurrency exchange is bringing more assets to its users. This cryptocurrency exchange is known for listing a few digital currencies, unlike its main competitor, Binance. Armstrong wants Coinbase to push its review process and list as many cryptocurrencies as legally possible.

But Armstrong has said that he wants the company to be a global crypto exchange. Most of this cryptocurrency exchange attention has been focused on the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. But, this exchange wants to go further away from those regions and access other areas.

Armstrong said they are a global company, where their products are offered in less than 100 countries. He added this company needs to stop shipping products only to the US, EU, and UK and ship products that work globally.

The famous cryptocurrency exchange can expand its offerings, and in the coming months, it can reveal more information about its plans. With this new project, the exchange company will expand its services and take them to more countries worldwide. In addition, Brian Armstrong continues to confirm that with this cryptocurrency application store, you can help more people access the decentralized economy more efficiently.