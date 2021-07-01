TL;DR Breakdown

Katy Perry is a living legend and one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

She took to Twitter to make the announcement of the release of her first NFTs.

The tokens will be based on Theta Network and will be launched in Q4 of 2021.

Katy Perry has made a huge name for herself with a career spanning over two decades. She has made an irreversible impact on the singing industry internationally. Of course, she is a supporter of cryptocurrencies, and this was clear when she uploaded a “crypto claw” photo on Instagram wherein her nails were painted with the logos of major cryptocurrencies in early 2018.

But, this is not it. The megastar took to Twitter to announce the reveal of her new NFTs. It has been clear that the NFT industry has grown to a multi-million industry in such a short span of time. Gradually, celebrities like Snoop Dogg and The Weeknd have distributed their Non Fungible Tokens to the fans. A new member of the list of celebrities with their NFTs is Katy Perry.

Excited & 👀curious👀 to be launching my FIRST ever #NFTs later this year w/ @Theta_Network. Look out for memorable & creative moments from my 🍄 residency 🍄 that’s both a digital collectible AND an IRL experience 😱TANGIBLE😱 Pre-register for more info! https://t.co/kiEwPLZH4T pic.twitter.com/uYNhpDW8oy — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 30, 2021

Impact of the release of NFTs by Katy Perry

Katy Perry said that she is excited to see how the events would turn out. While the entire crypto market right now is struggling to get back on its feet, Katy Perry’s new announcement could bring some life into the NFT industry.

The NFT industry had attracted many people in the month of March this year. People started to recognize NFTs, and even physical NFT galleries started opening up in various countries. Recently, a Bitcoin conference was held, and NFTs were showcased, making great sales.

Currently, after the crypto market became silent and slow, the sales of NFTs have also dropped down low. Vignesh Sundaresan, the person who bought and NFT titled the First 5000 People for a whopping $69 million, states that it will take time for widespread acceptance of NFTs. According to him, the hype is just the beginning of a great event in the future.

The release of NFTs by Katy Perry proves that NFTs have great potential for widespread adoption in the near future. We can see more artists coming up in the near future. NFTs will eventually spread across every continent as artists are creating NFTs, and the fans are excited to buy them.