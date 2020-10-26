Coinbase CEO breaks owns apolitical stance

Members of crypto community points out his hypocrisy

Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, has broken his own rule of not intervening in politics when he labelled a political post written by Rob Rhinehart as being epic.

Brian had, earlier in the month, admonished the staff of Coinbase to be focused on achieving the mission of the firm and shun partisan politics. But in a twist of fate, he was the first person to break the rule when he quoted the article on Kanye West’s presidential ambition.

Rob’s article which was titled “Why I am Voting for Kanye West,” was riddled with misinformation and Brian’s response to it negates his earlier stance that the cryptocurrency firm will be apolitical.

He had released a blog post which many had termed to be controversial in which he had made it known that Coinbase would not be supporting any political candidate or cause that is not related to the work that they do in the firm.

Coinbase CEO new stance divides opinion

Some members of the crypto community have labeled the new stance of Coinbase CEO as hypocrisy.

Josh Elman who is a member of the board at a Venture Capital Group, Greylock Partners, has labelled Brian’s “epic” statement as being of very poor judgement. He went on to say that the article Brian had labelled as epic was only a tool of propaganda and a pure lie.

Some twitter users claim that the article could be a satire because of the level of false claims the article made.

Coinbase CEO said his aim for making the crypto firm apolitical was to avoid controversies. However, his tweet, ironically, has caused all of the latest drama the firm has been embroiled in.

Kanye West’s decision to run for post of the United States presidency has divided many opinions with many labeling it a joke and a waste of time and resources.