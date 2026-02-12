Coinbase stocks are finding it difficult to hold their ground as the crypto market is printing red indexes all around. Amid this, the head of digital assets research at VanEck disclosed that Brian Armstrong sold more than 1.5 million shares of Coinbase stock between April 2025 and January 2026. This led him to generate roughly $550 million in proceeds.

The cumulative digital assets market cap dipped below the crucial $2.32 trillion mark as Bitcoin hovers at the $67,000 zone. The Fear and Greed index shows that investors’ sentiment has dipped into the “extreme fear” territory.

Coinbase’s share price has also dropped by more than 52% over the past 6 months.

Armstrong was selling while COIN slid



VanEck’s Matthew Sigel shared a table detailing the insider sales that showed the largest single transaction occurred on June 25, 2025. Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares at $355.37 each. In a recent trade on January 5, 2026, the Coinbase CEO sold 40,000 shares at $254.92. This indicates continued disposals as the stock retreated from its highs.

The sales were reportedly executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. It is a mechanism commonly used by corporate executives to sell shares on a scheduled basis to avoid allegations of trading on nonpublic information.

I think I'm more of a "you go first, @brian_armstrong" kind of guy here. https://t.co/zdZSb8a0WC pic.twitter.com/HrrtTbr8wD — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) February 11, 2026

Sigel, in his post, noted that he would wait for Armstrong to lead any buying before turning more constructive on the stock. A chart included in his post showed Coinbase stock peaking near $350 in late 2025. However, it slid toward $150 in early 2026. The dump mirrored a major downturn in the crypto market.

Coinbase shares have declined nearly 60% from their July 2025 peak and are down about 27% so far in 2026. COIN price dropped by almost 37% in the last month. It is trading at an average price of $153.20. Bitcoin price dipped by around 27% over the last 30 days. BTC is trading at an average price of $67,800 at the press time.

Ethereum saw an even worse drop. Ether price is running down by 36% over the last 30 days and 32% on YTD basis. ETH is trading at an average price of $1,994 at press time.

Coinbase crash hits CEO’s fortune

The weakness in the Coinbase share price was evident in Armstrong’s personal wealth. Data shows that Armstrong has dropped out of the ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest individuals. His net worth is estimated at about $7.5 billion. It went down from the $17.7 billion recorded last summer. Much of that wealth stems from his roughly 14% stake in Coinbase.

JPMorgan Chase has reportedly cut their price target on Coinbase by 27%. It cited softer crypto prices and slower growth in stablecoin balances. The analyst reduced his target to $290 from $399 ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings release. However, he maintained a bullish stance on the stock.

Coinbase is not alone in this downfall; Michael Saylor’s Strategy is also on the list. MSTR price dropped by more than 68% over the last 6 months and 22% in the last month. MSTR is trading at an average price of $126.14.