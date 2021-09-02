TL;DR Breakdown

The C98/USD pair traded in a moderate momentum, according to yesterday’s Coin98 price analysis chart.

The green candlesticks have outnumbered the red ones; this means that the market is bullish.

The Balance of Power indicator indicates that the buying pressure is more robust than the selling pressure.

Coin98 price analysis: General overview

The C98/USD pair traded in a moderate momentum, according to yesterday’s Coin98 price analysis chart. The Bulls took control of the market in the last ten minutes. However, when bears built a strong resistance at $4.28—ending the bull run.

The trend was halted at the start of today’s price analysis chart when bulls created a solid barrier at $4.28 — sending the price tumbling gradually before facing resistance five minutes later. The bull got help at $4.22.

Bears came into the market to prevent a further Coin98 price increase. C98/USD traded in head and shoulder trend before the bulls got another support at $4.5. This support made the coin record intraday highs of $4.72. Bears consolidated strength and came in more substantial, altering the bullish trend.

C98/USD price is below the Moving Average, meaning the market is experiencing intense bear pressure. The Coin’s price doesn’t seem to be pointing towards the MA; hence the bear market still shows signs of dominating the Coin98 market for a few trading sessions.

Source: Coin360

The all-time highest digital asset, Bitcoin (BTC), has witnessed an auspicious day. The tremendous assets only remain with a few thousand dollars to reach its $50K target. Ether is also almost to reach its target of $4 before the daily price analysis chart closes. BNB/USD also trades in a positive bullish momentum recording a 5 percent gain. FTT has recorded more than 60 percent gain, while the second in the list of 50 gainers is THR, with a 23 percent gain.

C98 Cash price movement in the last 24 hours: C98/USD trades moderately

The sum of red and green candlestick in the daily Coin98 price analysis chart is almost the same, suggesting that the market has been trading in a moderate momentum throughout the day.

According to our Coin98 price analysis, the C98USD pair traded within a narrow daily range of $4.2 – $4.7; this shows that the market has low volatility. C98 is ranked number 23o in the overall crypto market. The trading volumes have recorded a slight increase, and it is now at $148.2 million; meanwhile, the total C98/USD market cap total $238.2 million.

C98/USD 4-hour chart: C98 set to rally?

On the 4-hour chart, things are different; the bulls have got into the market with extra energy to fight the negative trend. On the 4-hour rice analysis chart, the green candlesticks have outnumbered the red ones; this means that the market is bullish.

Source: Tradingview

The Balance of Power indicator indicates that the buying pressure is more robust than the selling pressure.

C98 Price Analysis: Conclusion

The cryptocurrency market has been on a tear over the past week, but there has been some volatility. Because several trading sessions were bearish while others were bullish over the last week, Coin98 price analysis has fluctuated in an unusual pattern.

Traders shouldn’t be concerned about the market’s turmoil; most technical indicators suggest that the market will experience a bull surge.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.