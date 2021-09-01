TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin tipping will soon be added to the list of services provided by Twitter.

A major update will be made live soon listing the crypto tipping services.

The Lightning Network will be used to implement this update.

Bitcoin adoption is spreading like wildfire, and nothing could possibly stop this global phenomenon. There have been various talks about integrating crypto payments and tipping on Twitter, Instagram, and even Facebook. The respective firms are making various efforts to launch a global marketplace for crypto-related services.

According to the recent post by a well-known website MacRumors, the newest iOS update for the Twitter application will be featuring an option for Bitcoin tipping. Technically speaking, this means that new lines of code will be integrated into the framework of Twitter for iOS that would make Bitcoin tipping a part of the Twitter ‘Tip Jar.’

Bitcoin tipping and payment options

According to the post by MacRumors, there might be some insight that the application will provide its user with into Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, which will be used to facilitate the payments. Therefore now, along with CashApp, Venmo, and other major payment service providers, Bitcoin will also be added to the list of payment methods.

It was also mentioned that to successfully and easily “generate Bitcoin Lightning invoices,” the Lightning Network payment gateway Strike will be used. Also, it could be that the application might include tutorials about custodial and non-custodial wallets.

This means that Twitter aims to become a game-changing social media application by integrating blockchain-based services like Bitcoin tipping on its platform. Originally, the Tip Jar was announced way back in the month of May when the market had crashed, and it was rumored that Bitcoin tipping would be a part of it.

Bitcoin tipping another Bitcoin-centered service

The global Bitcoin adoption rates are rapidly increasing as institutions are intrigued while investors are obsessed with cryptocurrencies. A rise in institutional money has resulted in the rise of BTC-based services, including Facebook releasing its own stablecoin imminently.

This puts the entire blockchain industry and crypto-based services in the spotlight. With this new update, the Lightning Network will also get a new use case and will attract further attention.