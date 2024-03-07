Loading...

Classic Red Dot Sight Returns in MW3 and Warzone Mid-Season Reloaded Update

2 mins read
Red Dot

TL;DR

  • MW3 and Warzone’s Reloaded update brings back the classic Red Dot sight, loved by fans for its clean look and aiming boost.
  • Players are thrilled by the sight’s return, with many expressing nostalgia and excitement on forums like Reddit.
  • To get the Red Dot, reach level 8 with the new SOA Subverter, though some players report getting it automatically.

In the latest mid-season Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone, players are greeted with many exciting additions and changes. Among the highlights is the introduction of two new weapons, the SOA Subverter and Soulrender, and two fresh game modes, Bounty and Juggermosh. 

However, stealing the spotlight is the much-celebrated return of the classic Red Dot sight, a beloved attachment from previous Call of Duty titles.

Red Dot nostalgia

Red Dot sights have long been a staple in the Call of Duty franchise, tracing back to the iconic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Known for their clean visual design and enhanced targeting capabilities, these optics have consistently remained popular among players. 

The reintroduction of the classic Red Dot sight in the MW3 and Warzone Reloaded update has evoked nostalgia among fans, who fondly recall its usage in past titles like Black Ops 2.

Community reactions

Reddit user ‘TSM-HabZ’ took to the modern warfare subreddit to express their excitement, stating, “Classic optic is back!” This sentiment was echoed by numerous players who eagerly welcomed the return of this cherished attachment. 

Comments flooded in, with one user exclaiming, “GOD FINALLY, I’VE BEEN WAITING SO LONG,” while another declared it as the “BIGGEST SLEDGEHAMMER GAMES W!” The community’s enthusiasm further underscores the significance of this update and the impact of the classic Red Dot sight’s revival.

Unlocking the classic Red Dot sight

To acquire the classic Red Dot sight, known as the Quarters Classic Reflex in MW3, players must reach level 8 with the newly introduced SOA Subverter weapon. However, some players have reported receiving automatic unlocks of the optic, bypassing the traditional leveling requirement. 

This unexpected occurrence suggests that players may already have access to the Red Dot sight, exciting those eager to utilize this iconic attachment.

The mid-season Reloaded update for MW3 and Warzone brings exciting content, including new weapons, game modes, and balancing adjustments. However, the return of the classic Red Dot sight has captured the attention and admiration of the player base. 

With its clean aesthetics and proven effectiveness, the Red Dot sight is a nostalgic reminder of the franchise’s rich history and continues to be a sought-after attachment among players. As the community eagerly embraces this beloved optic, it reaffirms the enduring appeal and timeless nature of the Call of Duty series.

