Is Cinematic AI the Future of Hollywood? Venice Film Fest 2023 Weighs In

Amidst the captivating ambiance of the 90th Venice Film Festival, Hollywood luminaries, who have historically approached the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in cinema with caution, have now wholeheartedly embraced the concept of “Cinematic AI.” Esteemed actors and directors, such as Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, Joe Russo, and Darren Aronofsky, are now vocal advocates of AI’s transformative potential in the film industry, marking a profound shift in Hollywood’s perspective on this emerging technology.

AI-powered films emerge as game changers

Amidst the glittering backdrop of the Venice Film Festival, AI-powered films have taken the spotlight, showcasing their innovative potential and challenging conventional notions of filmmaking. Hollywood legend Tom Hanks, while promoting the AI-infused movie “Here” by director Robert Zemeckis, even expressed his belief in the possibility of an AI version of himself acting long after his own time. Joe Russo, the visionary director behind “Avengers: Endgame,” envisions a future where individuals can return home and ask their AI TV for a custom-made movie starring themselves alongside iconic figures like Marilyn Monroe.

Director Harmony Korine, known for his eclectic filmography including “Kids,” “Spring Breakers,” and “Beach Bums,” premiered his AI-driven creation, “FilmAggro Dr1ft,” at the festival. This groundbreaking film employed Stable Diffusion technology to craft visually stunning sequences, earning accolades from critics. Variety praised the film as a “hard reset for the rules of filmmaking.” Korine emphasized that AI should be viewed as a creative tool rather than an existential crisis, stating,

“I think if you’re looking at it as a creative tool, it’s very exciting.”

The rise of AI film studios

The Venice Film Festival also witnessed the birth of three new AI film studios, each poised to revolutionize the industry in its unique way. Harmony Korine launched “EDGLRD,” backed by the financial support of Matt Holt, Chairman of the Paris Review. Meanwhile, “Pillars,” a pioneering AI studio co-founded by Scott Lighthiser and Katya Alexander, with Edward Saatchi as an advisor, debuted their film “The Red” and announced plans for five more AI-driven projects. Pillars is actively developing an “AI Cinema Technology suite” named the Pillars Engine, which promises to enable Deepfakes, AI-driven Visual Effects (VFX), including Creature FX, and text-to-video capabilities for virtual production.

“The Simulation,” formerly known as Fable Studios, introduced a new version of its Showrunner AI, designed for generating episodes from text inputs. This technology, showcased with the popular show “South Park,” is now unveiling its first original AI TV series titled “Thistle Gulch.” Set in a simulation of a Wild West town populated by dynamic AI characters, the show explores their pursuit of a new future in the frontier. “The Simulation’s” AI Showrunner technology hints at a future where audiences can binge-watch TV series created by AI, remix existing episodes, or even produce entirely new AI TV shows themselves.

A convergence of innovation in cinematic AI

What unites these AI film studios is their shared focus on the future of cinema, one that blends game engines, Extended Reality (XR), AI, and traditional filmmaking to craft something entirely novel. This collaborative endeavor pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the world of film, introducing audiences to immersive and creative experiences beyond conventional cinema.

In light of the ongoing strike in Hollywood, the use of AI in cinema remains a contentious topic. But, the resounding endorsement of AI by industry heavyweights like Joe Russo, Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky, and Oscar winners Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis at the Venice Film Festival suggests a transformative moment for the film industry. It appears that Hollywood is not only reconsidering AI as a potential threat but also embracing it as an exciting opportunity that could reshape the landscape of cinematic storytelling. As the festival continues, the world watches with anticipation as the curtain rises on the next chapter of Cinematic AI‘s journey.