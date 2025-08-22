FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCKRW

Cigarette toss leads to arrest of $13 million crypto conman

2 mins read
790366
Cigarette toss leads to arrest of $13 million crypto conman.

Contents

1. From crypto scammer to street litterer
2. Other crypto scammers who slipped up
Share link:

In this post:

  • Seoul police caught a $13M crypto conman after he tossed a cigarette and tried to flee.
  • He’d been on the run since 2020, wanted on 10 charges including fraud and assault.
  • Other scammers like James Zhong and “Razzlekhan” also slipped up due to dumb mistakes.

A 60-year-old fugitive behind a $13 million crypto scam has been caught in South Korea — all because he tossed a cigarette on the street.

For nearly five years, he managed to stay hidden. But his run ended not with a high-stakes sting or international chase — it ended because he tossed a cigarette on a Seoul street.

From crypto scammer to street litterer

The Seoul Metropolitan Police said they stopped the man on Wednesday in Gwanak District after he discarded a cigarette butt and tried to flee. 

When questioned, he refused to show his ID. He offered money to the officers, and even pleaded, “let me go just this once,” while trying to hail a taxi. He then pretended to be on a phone call and tried to run again but was arrested on the spot. 

Officers soon realized the man, identified only as A, was more than just careless with cigarettes. Investigators later found he was the mastermind of a 17.7 billion won ($13 million) crypto scam that duped about 1,300 people between 2018 and 2019.

After the fraud, he vanished in 2020, but his run ended this week when he was handed over to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office. He was already a wanted fugitive with arrest warrants on 10 charges, including fraud and assault.

See also  Kanye West’s YZY falls 54% amid hype trading

Other crypto scammers who slipped up

This isn’t the first time a crypto scammer has been tripped up by a careless mistake. Back in 2012, James Zhong stole 50,000 bitcoins from Silk Road. That would be worth more than $5.6 billion today.

Instead of laundering it cleanly, he stored the coins in physical wallets hidden around his house. Years later, in 2019, his home was burglarized, and when he called the police to report the theft, the IRS got involved. Investigators soon traced the assets back to the Silk Road hack, and it was over for Zhong. He was arrested and, in 2023, sentenced to just one year in prison.

Another infamous case was the husband-and-wife duo Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein. They pulled off one of the biggest crypto heists in history but were brought down by sloppy mistakes.

The couple was linked to the 2016 Bitfinex hack, where 119,000 bitcoins were stolen. Instead of quietly laundering the funds, they used fake accounts and conducted transactions that left an obvious digital trail.

Morgan made things even worse. She built a bizarre alter ego called “Razzlekhan,” posting awkward rap videos and flaunting a flashy lifestyle while investigators were already circling.

By 2022, the pair was arrested in New York with access to billions in stolen bitcoin. Lichtenstein admitted to carrying out the hack, while Morgan pled guilty to money laundering. In 2024, Lichtenstein was sentenced to five years in prison, and Morgan received 18 months. Their case became one of the most bizarre busts in crypto history.

See also  LetsBonk slips further into irrelevancy, graduating only 5 tokens in last 24 hours

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan