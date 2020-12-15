TL: DR Breakdown

Two leading medical journals critique the Government Christmas restrictions.

Meetings are being called to discuss Christmas restrictions further.

Bitcoin ( BTC coin) is the best way to spread good cheer no matter what.

Ways to maximize your Christmas with the BTC coin

Christmas is a time for festivities, joy, and laughter, mostly with family. People enjoy spending Christmas eating an abundance of food with a bountiful amount of love.

In the UK the plan was to loosen up the rules till Christmas to spread good cheer. Between the 23rd to the 27th UK, citizens will be allowed to form a Christmas bubble of three families, and this Christmas bubble cannot change.

Two leading medical journals have critiqued the decision as one that could devastate more lives. The British Medical Journal and the Health Service Journal believe that giving people extra access to their loved ones will only cause them to relax too much to Covid measures.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove will call officials together across Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Labour is hosting an emergency review of the plans too. The MP has tried to encourage people to remain vigilant and cautious, but who are we kidding?

Christmas is a night of having fun, and it is only a matter of time before the Government decides to enforce tighter measures. In the event of a lockdown at Christmas, here are some ways to ensure the festivities continue whatever happens.

Bitcoin

One obvious way to make the most of the BTC coin is to invest in it. It is effortless to profit out of the BTC coin because it is a finite coin as only 21 million Bitcoins exist. Demand for BTC is going up against its limited supply, especially recently due to the pandemic and this is pushing its price up.

More people are turning to the BTC coin because it is one way to ensure that you will always win financially. At the time of writing this article,16:00 GMT, the coin was at $19,350.32. Let’s take a look at the past seven days to establish how the BTC coin has performed and if it can give you an excellent Christmas.

BTC one week chart

Over the week BTC has been oscillating between bearish and bullish movement, but things are looking up for BTC since 12:00 GMT on the 13th of December there has been bullish action. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is green and gets steep as the clock creeps closer to today’s date, indicating an increase in bullish momentum.

The coin seems to be showing hints of prosperity as the Bollinger Bands (BBs) recently have been exceeding the expectation level. Covid is an awful curse but has certainly pushed investors to opt for Bitcoin.

Yesterday’s news of a new Covid variant was released, and this must have pushed the price of the coin up as demand increased. Today the coin reached an incredible resistance level of $19,575 at 02:00 GMT.

There is undoubtedly an opportunity to win via Bitcoin this Christmas.

Spreading the Christmas cheer

Another way to make the most of your Christmas holiday is to donate Bitcoin. Thanks to the fact that Bitcoin operates through blockchain, there is no need for a central force to process transactions as it all occurs online.

Corrupt Governments cannot access the finances sent via the crypto world. So you can use Bitcoin to fund campaigns like one investor did to support the Nigeria EndSAR campaigns when the Government capped its funding.

There are many countries in need of support with getting the funds to acquire the Covid 19 vaccine. Indian farmers are protesting the Government’s decision to remove farming from the public sector. Choose your cause and go for it.

Even if we cannot meet up with all our loved ones this Christmas we can still gather and spread some Christmas cheer by opting for Bitcoin.