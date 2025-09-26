Chinese stocks surge as foreign and local investors pile in

Chinese stocks are blowing up, and the buying isn’t slowing. Both foreign funds and local investors are throwing cash into the market.

The Shanghai Composite just hit its highest point in ten years, and the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong has already climbed 30% in 2025. That makes it the best run since 2017.

And it’s not just coming from funds, it’s coming from everyday people who’ve had enough of low bank returns and a dead property market. The whole thing is turning fast.

According to CNN, the buying frenzy took off on September 24, 2024, the date now known in China’s financial scene as the “9.24 performance.” That’s when Pan Gongsheng, the central bank governor, and other senior finance officials held a rare joint press briefing. They made it clear they were stepping in.

Beijing drives rally with new policy and media play

A few days ago, another media briefing was held by top financial officials. They said China’s capital markets were gaining new friends globally, pointing to rising foreign interest.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management confirmed it reopened a position in Alibaba, the first time in four years. It was listed in their daily trading report.

The government also isn’t just watching from the sidelines. They’re pushing big institutions to get involved. Chinese regulators have told insurers and state-backed mutual funds to start buying more stocks. These are institutions that normally sit things out. Not this time.

The aim is to turn China’s stock market into something closer to what the U.S. has, a place where people grow their wealth, not just take chances.

Still, retail buyers are doing most of the work. And they’re doing it fast. Hou Yujie, who runs a hanfu rental business near the Forbidden City, is one of them. She recently moved 10% of her money into stocks and made a full month’s salary in a matter of days. “Interest rates for bank deposits are so low I don’t even want to bother,” she said. “Stocks are a hot topic right now.”

Investors pile in as other options dry up

There aren’t many other options. Real estate in China is still struggling. Investment outside the country is locked up with tight restrictions. That leaves stocks. And people are noticing the country’s progress in things like AI and drones.

Hou said, “AI and drones have been developing fast in China. I hear there is great potential for those stocks.” Policy experts see real intent from the top. Hao Hong, chief investment officer at Lotus Asset Management, said:

“There is a change of policy intention because the deflationary pressure is getting more and more prominent. The policymakers felt that they need to do something to refocus the government work on economic growth rather than minimize risk.”

But even with the buying spree, old scars haven’t healed. Many remember the crash ten years ago that wiped out fortunes. That memory still haunts retail traders. And it’s a big reason why some still treat the market like a gamble.

Hao said, “Many of the retail investors still believe that it’s a gamble. It’s a casino. No one believes that it’s a long-term investment. It’s very different from the U.S.”

HSBC says retail buyers make up 90% of China’s daily trading volume. In the United States, it’s just 20%. That means the swings in China are bigger, louder, and way more emotional. That also means the rally is fragile. If enough people get spooked, everything could reverse.

