China takes US tech rivalry to new frontier with new visa program

China has launched a new K Visa that targets young STEM talent, following the U.S. tightening its H-1B.

With the U.S. significantly hiking the costs for H-1B visas, coupled with the increased tightening of immigration controls, talented workers are looking for alternatives to life in the U.S., and China intends to fill that chasm.

China has launched a new visa program

China’s new “K visa” program to attract young foreign graduates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) after the U.S. dramatically increased costs for its own foreign work visa program.

The Chinese alternative allows entry, residence, and employment without the need for a job offer or employer sponsorship, which is significantly different from the U.S. H-1B visa, which requires both sponsorship and a lottery selection process.

Immigration experts say this makes the K visa especially attractive to international graduates, particularly Indians, who represented 71% of all H-1B recipients last year.

“The symbolism is powerful: while the US raises barriers, China is lowering them,” an Iowa-based immigration attorney, Matt Mauntel-Medici, said. “The timing couldn’t be more exquisite.”

The U.S. currently caps H-1B visas at 85,000 a year under the Trump administration’s new policy and requires companies to pay $100,000 annually for each new H-1B worker.

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, said the policy could set the bar “a little too high” for immigrants hoping to build careers in the U.S. Speaking on the BG2 Pod, Huang described talent inflows as a “KPI for America’s future,” and warned that deterring smart students and workers might push investment abroad.

New Zealand, Germany join China in offering alternative destinations

The U.S. has long benefited from a steady inflow of foreign tech talent, with immigrants making up 15% of its population and filling key roles in Silicon Valley. By contrast, foreigners account for less than 1% of China’s population. Even a modest increase in foreign professionals could boost Beijing’s competitiveness in emerging sectors like AI, semiconductors, and renewable energy.

China is using the K visa to present itself as an open destination for investment and talent. In recent years, Beijing has introduced visa waivers for Europeans, Japanese, and South Koreans, while opening new sectors to foreign investors. The K visa expands this approach into the tech workforce.

But the Chinese government’s documents remain vague about the exact eligibility requirements. There are questions about whether K visa holders will have opportunities to progress into permanent residency, family sponsorship, or long-term financial incentives. And while the visa itself lowers entry barriers, language remains a major obstacle as most Chinese tech firms operate in Mandarin.

“China will need to ensure Indian citizens feel welcome and can do meaningful work without Mandarin,” Michael Feller, the chief strategist at Geopolitical Strategy, said.

Notably, India has been the biggest source of H-1B talent for the U.S., but tensions between Delhi and Beijing may affect how far China is willing to extend opportunities to Indian professionals.

However, ongoing layoffs in the American tech sector make Beijing’s offer seem more attractive as the dream of building a future in the U.S. has now become uncertain.

Huang warned that the Trump administration must tread carefully to avoid policies that discourage talent. “Smart people’s desire to come to America and smart students’ desire to stay, those are what I would call KPIs,” he said. “Those metrics tell us where the future is heading.”

With countries like Germany and New Zealand also loosening visa rules to attract skilled workers, the global competition for talent is intensifying.

