🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
China

No more hidden tracking: China unveils strict app privacy regulations

2 mins read
892561

Contents

1. Companies must monitor third-party tools
2. Microphones and cameras only work during active use
Share link:

In this post:

  • China released draft data rules Saturday requiring apps to get clear user permission before collecting information, with public feedback open until Feb. 9.
  • Apps must now monitor third-party tools for data leaks and provide special protections for biometric data (fingerprints, facial scans) and children’s information
  • Microphones and cameras can only activate during active use—no background access allowed once tasks are complete.

 

 

A major step forward in the nation’s efforts to regulate how internet businesses handle personal data was taken on Saturday when Chinese officials unveiled draft legislation that would require mobile applications to obtain express consent before collecting user data.

China‘s Cyberspace Administration published the proposed “Network Data Security Management Regulations,” which outline exactly how applications are permitted to collect and use user-shared content. Public comments on the draft are welcome through February 9. 

Companies must monitor third-party tools

The “minimal and necessary” requirement, as regulators refer to it, lies at the core of the new regulations. Apps will no longer be able to conceal themselves behind unclear privacy rules. Before collecting any data, businesses will need to make it clear to users what they want.

The regulations place tech companies on the hook for more than just their own software. Firms must now oversee the third-party tools they build into their apps, checking for security holes and ensuring that these outside pieces are not secretly collecting data.

The document outlines specific safeguards for “sensitive personal information.” This covers any data collected from minors as well as fingerprints and facial scans. According to these rules, applications must allow users to limit particular data rights without totally stopping them from using the program. Manufacturers of phones and dealers of apps must also examine the software they offer and notify users of programs that can jeopardize their personal information. 

See also  China classifies RWA as illegal finance, sends a warning to domestic and overseas operators

Microphones and cameras only work during active use

One change will affect users immediately: the rules state that microphones and cameras can only turn on when someone is actually using them. If you are recording a voice message or taking a picture, the app can access those features. However, the second you are done, the app must cut off that access. No more microphones staying on in the background.

The timing matters. Beijing has been cracking down harder on companies that mishandle data. Recent fines against LVMH’s Dior brand in Shanghai demonstrate that authorities are serious about privacy protection. This latest draft appears designed to set one clear standard for the entire tech industry across China.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan