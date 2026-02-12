China targets auto price war instigators with latest guideline

After years of price wars destabilizing the Chinese automobile industry, the government is finally stepping in to regulate prices and protect both manufacturers and consumers.

China’s market regulator has released 28 new rules that target extreme price competition and encourage companies to make their platforms safer for consumers by flagging suspicious or unclear listings.

Why is China cracking down on car price wars now?

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) in China has issued a new set of rules called the “Guideline for Compliance with Price Behavior in the Automobile Industry” in order to protect both consumers and businesses from the destructive price wars that have hurt the Chinese car market for the past few years.

The new guideline contains five chapters and 28 articles and covers everything from how car manufacturers set their prices to how local dealerships advertise to customers. The guideline firstly sets rules for manufacturers, requiring them to manage prices through the entire production process.

Second, it targets sales companies for “non-clear price marking” and false advertisements. Third, it encourages online platforms to set up risk prompts for very low prices that might be misleading or dangerous to the market.

Finally, it instructs car companies to build internal compliance systems containing six specific mechanisms, including price decision-making, contract management, internal supervision, emergency response, risk control, and staff training.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the Chinese automobile industry’s price war caused an estimated loss of 471 billion yuan ($65 billion) in industry output value over the last three years.

Industry data shows that 173 car models saw official price cuts in the first 11 months of 2025 alone. The industry’s pre-tax profit margin fell to just 4.3% or 4.4% in late 2025, the second-lowest level on record for the sector.

Regulators are now worried that companies will stop investing in new technology or safety if profit margins remain so low.

Passenger car sales in China experienced the biggest percentage drop in nearly two years, dropping by 19.5% in January 2026 compared to the previous year.

The government is now trying to encourage buyers to return to the market with the confidence that prices have stabilized. The government also extended a program that gives subsidies to people who trade in old cars for new ones. But, the 2026 version of the program gives a percentage of the car’s price rather than a fixed amount.

How will these new price rules affect the global EV market?

The EU recently agreed to exempt the Cupra Tavascan, an electric SUV designed in Spain but made in China, from a 20.7% import tariff. In exchange, Volkswagen agreed to a minimum price floor and a sales quota, meaning the car cannot be sold in Europe below a certain price.

An EU investigation showed that this “price undertaking” would prevent Chinese subsidies from hurting European car makers.

He Yadong, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), reversed the country’s previous stance and said that China now supports its EV makers reaching “minimum price” agreements with the EU.

China’s Ministry of Commerce is encouraging other Chinese brands like BYD and Nio to also agree to minimum prices so Chinese companies can avoid the high tariffs that were first introduced in 2024. Those tariffs ranged from 7.8% for Tesla to over 35% for SAIC.

Under the EU’s new guidance issued in January 2026, companies that agree to minimum prices are also encouraged to invest in manufacturing plants within the European Union. This helps the EU reach its climate goals and protects local jobs.