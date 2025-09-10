FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
CNYUSD

China plunges back into deflation

3 mins read
804484
China plunges back into deflation.

Contents

1. Beijing faces weaker prices as exports and demand slow
2. Officials push new policies to lift spending and stabilize growth
Share link:

In this post:

  • China’s consumer prices fell 0.4% in August, and factory prices dropped for the 35th month in a row.
  • The government is offering subsidies and supporting loans to boost spending and growth.
  • Experts warn that weak demand may limit the impact of these policies.

China’s consumer prices fell in August, showing that the world’s second-largest economy is slowing and struggling again to increase demand.

The statistics bureau reported that China’s consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.4% in August from a year earlier, a bigger drop than the 0.2% analysts had predicted. 

Beijing faces weaker prices as exports and demand slow

New data shows China’s consumer prices dropped in August after remaining flat in July. Economists blame the cheaper food prices that were unusually high the previous year. At the same time, the producer price index fell by 2.9% compared to last year. The margins may look small when compared to the 3.6% drop in July, but it still indicates that China’s industrial sector is struggling with weak demand both locally and internationally. These factors cut into their profits and limit their ability to invest in growing their operations for the future. 

Foreign countries are reducing their imports, and the trade tensions with the United States are also to blame for China’s low export rates. The country’s situation has left many producers struggling with lower sales and dropping prices. 

August was the 35th month in a row that producer prices dropped, which means factories have been receiving less money for their produce for nearly three years.

China is trying to counter these challenges by promoting heavy investment in manufacturing. It believes that with more production and high industrial activity, the overall economy will grow close to the official target of 5%.

See also  ECB’s fragmented structure may shield it as global peers face political heat

However, these efforts are becoming less effective because overseas buyers aren’t raising their importation rates while local consumers are spending less. In the end, companies have no choice but to cut prices to move their products, limiting their ability to hire more workers. 

Officials push new policies to lift spending and stabilize growth

The Chinese government is now offering subsidies for households to replace their old appliances with new ones at more affordable costs. It also supports consumer loans by paying part of the interest to allow them to borrow more. 

As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, central bank data indicates short-term consumer loans, often utilized for purchases, fell once more in July, down to Rmb 9.8 trillion, about $1.4 trillion. Still, with stronger borrowers pulling back, banks face riskier clients, according to Zhu. ICBC’s bad consumer loans topped Rmb 10 billion in March, double last year’s, with its NPL ratio at a record almost 2.4%%

Finally, regulators have tightened rules on industries that continue to produce more goods than the market can absorb. The government calls this set of laws the “anti-involution campaign.” They aim to reduce wasteful competition where companies keep producing even when demand is at an all-time low. 

See also  S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at records as Wall Street shrugs off job, inflation fears

Experts still have their doubts about how effective these measures can be. Research firm Gaveka warned that there is little to no evidence that these policies have succeeded in raising prices higher. It also raises concerns about the anti-involution campaign, saying the policy might force companies to reduce investments and new projects, dragging the growth down further. 

However, even with these warnings, Chinese officials are confident in their policies and the results they bring. Chief statistician at the National Bureau of Statistics, Dong Lijuan, said the core consumer price index rose for the fourth month, increasing by 0.9% in August compared to last year. 

He also said consumer prices had been falling for eight months on a month-to-month basis, but they finally went flat in August. This could mean the worst factory price cuts could finally be slowing down.

Dong said this proves the policies work, even though it may take longer for the effects to be felt across the country. Officials believe these measures will improve demand in China and give businesses more time to recover. 

Join Bybit now and claim a $50 bonus in minutes

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan