The Trump administration is considering a plan to restrict a wide range of software-related exports to China. This includes jet engines and laptops.

A US official and three individuals who acquired information from US authorities noted that this move is in response to China’s recent decision to impose limitations on rare earth exports.

Although this is not the only option being discussed, sources have highlighted that the proposed plan aligns with US President Donald Trump’s earlier warning this month regarding the blocking of the export of important software to the country by setting up restrictions on the global shipment of products that either utilize US software or were developed with it.

Trump’s limitation plan under consideration raises controversy among individuals

Trump shared a social media post dated October 10 stating that he would impose an additional 100% tariff on products shipped from China to the US. This was in addition to new export controls on all essential software, which is set to take effect by November 1. However, the president did not provide further information on the situation.

This announcement heightened fear among personnel of US and Chinese technology companies. To allay these fears, credible sources have reported that there’s an excellent chance they won’t even happen.

Still, two sources close to the situation acknowledged that the idea of these controls suggests that the Trump administration is considering escalating its existing conflict with China. Frightened by the impact of this trade war, some officials in the US government have called on the administration to consider a softer approach.

Meanwhile, considering the intense nature of the situation, reporters reached out to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the White House to request that he comment on possible software restrictions on China. “I can confirm that everything is under consideration,” he asserted.

Bessent further explained that if these export restrictions on products such as software, engines, or other items are implemented, they would likely be done in collaboration with their G7 partners.

Interestingly, US stock markets experienced a drastic decline after Trump’s restriction announcement went viral, but analysts confirmed that they recovered some of their losses later. According to the reports, the S&P 500 ended the day down by 0.5%, and the Nasdaq was roughly 1% lower by the end of trading.

Emily Kilcrease at the Center for a New American Security weighed in on the topic of discussion. She mentioned that software is a clear area where the US can apply pressure.

However, according to her, enforcing such controls would be challenging and could harm US-based businesses. “You would hope they are only making threats that they plan to follow through on,” Kilcrease added.

China pledges to retaliate against the US’s proposed plans with strong measures

A Chinese embassy representative did not directly respond to the specifics of the US actions under consideration, but said that China firmly opposes the US imposing unilateral long-arm jurisdiction measures.

The representative also pointed out that the Asian country warned it would take strong countermeasures to protect its legitimate rights and interests if the US insists on continuing with this plan, which they called a “wrong path.”

In the meantime, one source with knowledge of the situation suggested that officials in the administration may announce plans to pressure China, without actually implementing these actions. Additionally, two other sources highlighted that more focused policy alternatives are being debated.

Following debates about the scope of the proposed move, a source, which wished to remain anonymous, expressed that everything one can imagine is made with US software.

