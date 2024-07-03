Loading...

China dominates global generative AI patents race

2 mins read
Generative AI

Contents

1. Generative AI patent filings rise globally
Share link:

In this post:

  • China leads in generative AI patents with over 38,000 filings from 2014-2023, surpassing the US significantly.
  • India shows the fastest growth in generative AI patent filings, indicating a rising focus on AI innovation.
  • Chinese companies like ByteDance and Alibaba drive the surge in AI patents, reflecting China’s strategic focus on AI.

China is leading in the global race for generative AI patents, filing over 38,000 patents from 2014 to 2023. This figure, reported by the United Nations’ World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), positions China significantly ahead of the United States, which filed 6,276 patents between 2014 to 2023. 

Also read: UK deploys AI cameras to monitor drivers for mobile phone use and seatbelt violations

Companies from China such as ByteDance and Alibaba are key contributors to this surge, with significant patent filings. These companies, together with OpenAI from Microsoft, are leading the charge in developing and patenting generative AI technologies. This competitive scene shows the increasing importance of AI across various sectors, including autonomous driving and publishing.

Generative AI patent filings rise globally

South Korea, Japan, and India are also key players in the generative AI patent race. India has particularly shown the fastest growth in patent filings, indicating its rising focus on AI innovation. The active participation of these countries highlights the global nature of AI development and the widespread recognition of its possible effects.

Also read: AI-driven surge boosts US venture capital funding to $55.6 Billion in Q2

The growth of generative AI, which produces texts, pictures and songs, has been swift. The rise in patent applications mirrors the increasing importance of these technologies to various sectors. The competitive race for patents shows how much strategic premium is placed on artificial intelligence innovation as countries and organizations struggle for technological supremacy.

The consequences of this trend are highly significant. The countries with large numbers of patents are likely going to shape the future of AI paradigms or reference models. The affected leadership in this area can determine the AI rules and policies around the world, the standards of conduct for AI systems, as well as the general trends in the industry. Also, the current competition may act as a motivation to encourage cross-border collaboration and push more developments in AI systems altogether.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Chris Murithi.

Subjects tagged in this post: | |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Google
#AI
2 mins read
35 mins ago

Google’s carbon emissions jump 50% amid growing AI demand

AI-driven surge boosts US venture capital funding to $55.6 Billion in Q2
#AI
2 mins read
6 hours ago

AI-driven surge boosts US venture capital funding to $55.6 Billion in Q2

AI-enhanced cameras to monitor UK drivers for mobile phone use and seatbelt violations
#AI
2 mins read
20 hours ago

UK deploys AI cameras to monitor drivers for mobile phone use and seatbelt violations

Nvidia
#AI
2 mins read
21 hours ago

Nvidia set to face French antitrust charges over alleged anti-competitive practices

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan