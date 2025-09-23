With just over one week to go until October and Q4, a period in which crypto prices have historically seen some of their most explosive rallies, excitement is quietly building in the market right now.

Fundamental catalysts are also supporting this outlook, with five crypto assets having live spot ETFs in the US, combined with macroeconomic tailwinds, corporate crypto demand, and a favorable regulatory environment.

Therefore, it would be a mistake for traders to focus only on this week’s underwhelming price movements and assume that the upcoming months lack potential. Instead, this could be the calm before the storm, with the near-term trajectory potentially delivering life-changing gains for investors who position themselves correctly.

To determine which cryptos might perform best, we asked ChatGPT-5 for its top picks that could yield up to 1000x gains. The chatbot identified three promising new projects, each in its early stages and showing clear signs of bullish momentum. Let’s review its selections.

Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper is a Bitcoin Layer 2 blockchain created to address Bitcoin’s slow speeds and limited features. It utilizes Solana Virtual Machine tooling to offer speed and smart contract support comparable to Solana, while enabling interoperability between the two networks.

ChatGPT highlights three main reasons for HYPER’s bullish outlook: its connection to Bitcoin, its early-stage price, and its potential for rapid ecosystem growth.

The chatbot suggests that Bitcoin Hyper’s plan to offer low fees and programmability while maintaining Bitcoin-level security could create strong demand. Additionally, it notes that the L2’s smart contracts could enable new ways for holders to utilize Bitcoin, which could attract strong capital inflows.

Bitcoin Hyper is in a presale and has already raised $17 million, making it one of the top launches on the market. However, ChatGPT also points out that it is still early and has “big upside” provided that “adoption, listings, and technical delivery go well.”

Maxi Doge

Maxi Doge is a Dogecoin-themed meme coin on the Ethereum blockchain, featuring fresh branding and tangible utilities that differentiate it from the original DOGE and other dog-themed meme coins.

Its branding revolves around degen trading culture, extreme leverage, and crypto bro humor, which ChatGPT says could help it “scale very rapidly.” The chatbot also notes that MAXI is in its early stages, with the project currently undergoing a presale that has proven successful, having raised $2.4 million so far.

As mentioned, the project offers real utility, including staking rewards, community giveaways, and plans to incorporate MAXI into futures trading platforms.

This could be significant, as it opens MAXI to speculative and sophisticated traders who mainly trade perpetual contracts and so usually don’t have access to low-cap meme coins.

Ultimately, ChatGPT says that forthcoming exchange listings, combined with these utilities, could drive “outsized growth” for the MAXI presale, especially given its current low price.

PEPENODE

PEPENODE is a gamified virtual mining platform where users can purchase Miner Nodes with the PEPENODE token to generate mining power and earn rewards – both in PEPENODE and other meme tokens like Pepe and Fartcoin.

The project removes the barriers to entry of traditional crypto mining – hardware and electricity costs – and replaces them with an engaging meme-driven experience that’s fully on-chain and accessible to anyone with a crypto wallet and internet connection.

According to ChatGPT, the inherent token utility of PEPENODE, combined with the project’s reward-oriented economy, indicates potential for strong adoption and, consequently, price gains.

Furthermore, the chatbot notes that PEPENODE’s connection to Pepe and Play-to-Earn gameplay could attract a broad range of investors. This is already evident, as the project’s ongoing presale raise has recently exceeded $1.3 million, demonstrating early signs of strong market appeal.

However, ChatGPT suggests that the project’s early-stage price “could multiply many times if adoption is strong, especially in a hot meme coin cycle.”

