Chamber of Digital Commerce unveils the Digital Power Network

The coalition comprises significant players like Argo, BitDigital, and Hive, accounting for over 50% of the U.S. Bitcoin hash rate.

In a recent report by Washington, the Digital Power Network (DPN) emerges as the newest affiliate of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. With roots deeply embedded in the Chamber’s Mining Initiative, this coalition is positioned to give cryptocurrency miners a distinctive voice in the nation’s capital.

DPN is no fledgling venture, boasting an impressive inaugural roster. It’s making waves with members such as Argo, BitDigital, BitFarms, Coinmint, Cipher Mining, DigitHost, Hive, Marathon, Riot, Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol, and Terawulf. These entities cumulatively account for over half of the Bitcoin hash rate in the U.S. Such a strong alliance indicates the weight and significance of this new network.

Looking at DPN’s origin, Alena Ricci, the Vice President of Marketing at the Chamber, highlighted the pivotal role played by Texas Congressman Pete Sessions. He introduced the first pro-proof-of-work resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives. Subsequently, Sessions expressed his view on Twitter, emphasizing the critical role of Bitcoin Mining in reviving the nation’s energy independence.

However, the journey ahead is full of challenges for the DPN. Earlier this year, Congress revisited a bill proposing an Environmental Protection Agency-led investigation into crypto miners. Additionally, the Biden Administration’s proposed budget for FY2024 initially included a 30% tax on electricity consumption by these miners. Though there are whispers of this proposal being shelved, the landscape remains unpredictable.

Nevertheless, the DPN is geared up for the task. In addition to its strategic alliance with the Chamber, it will collaborate with the Digital Energy Council. Founded by the former Chamber director of energy policy, Thomas Mapes, this council is another influential player in advocacy.

Distilling its mission succinctly, the DPN expressed its ambition to lead policy advocacy for digital asset mining. By doing so, it aspires to shape the contours of future energy policies, placing Bitcoin and blockchain technology at the heart of the energy market’s transformation.