TL;DR Breakdown

Chainlink price prediction expects the price to drop to $12 in the next few days

Bullish activity dissipating

Bears control the day so far

Volatility declining with bearish movement

Chainlink market seems short-term bearish

Chainlink (LINK) has been thriving over the last couple of months as LINK popularity remains on the rise. The price, however, doesn’t seem to be following that trend.

Following the Bitcoin price correction on the 25th of November 2020, LINK price reached its All-Time-High (ATH) of $6 but has since been unable to recover well. Since that point, similarly to Polkadot, Chainlink sees short-term bearish action ahead with Christmas less than two weeks away.

At the time of writing, LINK price is $12.51 – down 0.67 percent on the day’s opening price of $12.93.

