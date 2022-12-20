logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD follows a bullish movement at $6.00

Chainlink price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Chainlink price analysis confirms an uptrend
  • Resistance for LINK is present at $6.10
  • Support is present at $5.75

Chainlink price analysis shows signs of an Uptrend today as the buying momentum is seemingly intensifying. The price covered an increasing movement during the day, as more buyers are investing in cryptocurrency. Currently, the coin value stands at a $6.00 high, and chances of further uptrend seem near. Although the price underwent a sharp decline in the earlier weeks, the bulls have secured their wins for the past few days.

The digital asset has managed to maintain its position above the $6.00 mark, which indicates a strong support level at this point. The 24-hour trading volume of LINK is currently at $226 million, which shows a significant increase from the previous day while the market cap stands at $3.048 billion.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart: Price shows bullish strength after returning to $6.00

The daily Chainlink price analysis shows a strong bullish trend for the day, as the cryptocurrency value increased considerably. Green candlesticks have dominated the price chart for the past few hours, as the bulls have been securing consecutive wins. The LINK/USD value is currently standing at $6.00, and a further increase is to follow soon if the buying activity heightens further. If we discuss the Moving Average (MA) value, then it settles at $42.30 at present.

image 410
LINK/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands are converging as the volatility decreases, and a further uptrend is to follow in the next week. The upper Bollinger band value has reached the $7.886 position, and the lower Bollinger band value has repositioned to $5.62. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has been enhanced up to 42.30 due to the latest bullish turn in market trends.

LINK price analysis: Bulls will be aiming for $6.50 in the near term

The Chainlink price analysis shows that bulls are ready to take over the market, as buying activity has been increasing. If we analyze the overall price trends, then it is expected that LINK/USD will reach beyond $6.50 in the next few days. The resistance has been placed at $6.10 and a slight break out is to follow by the bulls soon, as their presence has been increasing in the market. On the downside, the support level stands at $5.75 and it is expected that there won’t be any dips in the value below this position for a few days.

image 411
LINK/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The Moving average(MA) has been maintaining a bullish crossover, and the bulls are ready to take over the market. The relative strength index (RSI) has been enhanced up to 39.61 levels, and a further increase should be expected in the next few days. The Bollinger bands are narrowing and the value is likely to increase soon, as the bears are currently out of sight.

Chainlink price analysis conclusion

To sum up, Chainlink’s price analysis shows a strong bullish trend in the market, as buying activity has been increasing. The LINK/USD value is currently standing at $6.00, and a further increase is to follow soon if the buying activity heightens further.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
joel

joel

Joel is a Blockchain enthusiast who has been active in the blockchain sector since 2016. He enjoys talking about blockchain and its implications for the future of humanity.He loves content and creating features on cryptocurrency.

Related News

Hot Stories

Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD follows a bullish movement at $6.00
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Litecoin price analysis: Cryptocurrency value upgrades to $65.20 as bulls exhibit control
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
BlockFi urges court to approve user's withdrawals
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Stellar, and Cronos Daily Price Analyses – 20 December Morning Prediction
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC bullish towards $16,899 after beginning a new uptrend
20 December, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

BlockFi urges court to approve user's withdrawals
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Terra Luna affiliate Kernel Lab's $92M frozen by court
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Central African Republic delays the launch of its cryptocurrency "Sango" until 2023
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Visa's plan to enable automatic bill payment through cryptocurrency wallets
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Just in: Binance.US agrees to buy Voyager Digital’s assets  for $1.022B
19 December, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here