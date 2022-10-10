ChainLink price analysis: LINK increases its price to $7.5

ChainLink price analysis for October 10, 2022, reveals the market following a complete positive movement, obtaining significant positive momentum, signifying a gain of positivity for the LINK market. The price of ChainLink has remained positive over the past few hours. On October 9, 2022, the price rose from $7.5 to $7.7. Furthermore, the market decreased in value soon after and lost more value. Moreover, ChainLink has peaked and reached $7.5, just shying away from the $8 mark.

The current price of ChainLink is $7.5, with a trading volume of $267,690,835. Chainlink has been down 0.17% in the last 24 hours. ChainLink currently ranks at #21 with a live market cap of $3,709,725,934.

LINK/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a closing movement. This means that the price of ChainLink is becoming less prone to the movement towards either extreme, showing consistent dynamics. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $7.6, which is a support point for LINK. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $7.4, which is the strongest support for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving under the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bears. However; the LINK/USD price appears to be moving upward, illustrating an increasing market. The market attempts to break past the moving average and is on the verge of reversing the bearish momentum.

LINK/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

ChainLink price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48, showing a stable cryptocurrency market. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the central-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move upward, indicating an increasing market. The dominance of buying activities causes the RSI score to increase.

ChainLink price analysis for 1-day

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a decreasing movement, which means that the price of ChainLink is becoming more prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $8.2, serving as LINK’s strongest resistance point. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $6.9, which is the strongest support point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to have shown bullish dynamics in the last few days. Furthermore, the market has decided on a positive approach. As a result, the trend has shifted today, the price started moving upward, and the market started opening its volatility. This change has played a crucial role in the development of ChainLink. However, the price attempts to move towards the resistance of the market.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

Chainlink price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 50, signifying a stable cryptocurrency. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the central-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to a linear movement. The linear RSI score also means equivalent buying and selling activities.

ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis reveals that cryptocurrency follows an upward trend with much room for activity on the positive extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a positive approach, as it shows the potential to move to either bullish extreme. The market shows much potential for development towards the increasing end of the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.