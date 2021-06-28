TL;DR Breakdown

LINK moved higher overnight.

Chainlink has set a slightly higher low set around $16.

The previous high at $19 is currently retested.

Chainlink price analysis is bearish for today as the market approached the $19 mark, where the previous local low was set last week after a strong move higher over the last 24 hours. Therefore, we expect LINK/USD to test further downside over the next few days and move lower from there.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades with a strong bullish momentum over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has gained 4.5 percent, while Ethereum is among the best performers, with a gain of 15 percent.

Chainlink price movement in the last 24 hours

LINK/USD traded in a range of $16.63 – $19.36 indicating substantial volatility. Trading volume has increased by 37 percent and totals $975.5 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap stands at $8.3 billion, ranking cryptocurrency in 15th place overall.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart – LINK ready to retest the $20 mark?

When looking at the 4-hour timeframe, the Chainlink price currently trades below strong resistance around the $19-20 mark, indicating a lot more downside later today.

The overall market momentum over the past weeks continues to be bearish. After setting the last swing high at the $0.26 mark on the 15th of June, LINK/USD retraced by more than 40 percent until the $15 mark, where the market previously saw a sharp rejection on the 23rd of May.

This means that the Chainlink price is currently in a substantial support area from which a reversal could happen over the following weeks. However, LINK/USD has to set a high first and push above the $20 mark.

Alternatively, LINK/USD should retrace over the next 24 hours and look to set another slightly higher low. In this scenario, we can expect LINK/USD to trade in an increasingly tighter range until a breakout to either direction is seen. Until then, it is best to stay on the sidelines and wait for further Chainlink price action development.

Chainlink Price Analysis: Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis is bearish as the market has approached a significant resistance area around $19-$20. Unless LINK/USD manages to break higher overnight, we can expect a lot more further downside over the next 24 hours.

