CEO’s Fabricated AI Degree Leads to Resignation in $432M Contract Fallout

The CEO of DocGo, the firm tasked with housing and caring for hundreds of migrants in New York City, has resigned amidst revelations of fabricating his educational background. Anthony Capone’s departure came as a shock to many, especially as DocGo was already facing intense scrutiny over its substantial $432 million no-bid contract with the city. Capone’s admission regarding his A.I. degree has brought the company’s practices and the city’s contract approval process into question.

Resignation amidst AI degree educational deceit

Anthony Capone, who had been at the helm of DocGo, abruptly resigned after the Albany Times Union exposed his false claim of possessing a graduate degree in artificial intelligence from Clarkson University. Clarkson University confirmed that Capone had never been a student at their institution. In a statement to the paper, Capone conceded his deception, admitting that he had never earned a graduate degree from any educational institution. In response to the revelation about his fabricated educational background, Capone publicly acknowledged his wrongdoing, stating that he was assuming full responsibility and promptly rectifying the inaccuracies in all official bios, profiles, and any other materials where the false information had been disseminated.

In response to Capone’s resignation, DocGo announced a leadership change through a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s president and chief operating officer, Lee Bienstock, has been appointed as the new CEO, effective immediately. The filing cited “personal reasons” for Capone’s departure, leaving observers to speculate on the potential consequences of his misleading claims.

Contract controversy deepens

Prior to Capone’s resignation, DocGo had already faced significant scrutiny when the details of its $432 million no-bid contract with New York City came to light. Questions had arisen about the nature and quality of the services the company was contracted to provide, as neither DocGo nor city officials were forthcoming with contract specifics. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander had expressed reservations about the contract, citing concerns such as the absence of a budget justification and doubts regarding DocGo’s expertise in delivering the contracted services. Despite Lander’s rejection of the contract, Mayor Eric Adams had expressed a determination to proceed with it, invoking his authority to override the comptroller’s decision.

Further complicating the matter, state Attorney General Letitia James initiated an investigation into DocGo’s operations. The company had faced allegations from migrants and their advocates that it provided inaccurate information that could jeopardize their asylum-seeking prospects, including issues related to employment and healthcare coverage. Also, there were claims that security personnel hired by DocGo had mistreated and threatened migrants, even preventing them from communicating with journalists. The attorney general’s probe aims to uncover the truth behind these accusations, shedding light on the treatment of migrants under DocGo’s care.

DocGo’s evolution and ambitions

Initially established as a medical services company, DocGo described itself as delivering high-quality medical care outside traditional healthcare settings. Its services encompassed Mobile Health Care, Medical Transportation, and Remote Patient Monitoring/Chronic Disease Management. During the pandemic, the firm collaborated with New York City to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Subsequently, DocGo expanded its scope beyond the medical realm, venturing into logistics operations involving the transportation, housing, feeding, and care of numerous asylum seekers. This expansion raised eyebrows among critics, who questioned the company’s expertise in these areas.

While DocGo’s $432 million contract with New York City raised eyebrows, the company has been actively pursuing even more substantial contracts with the federal government, valued in the billions of dollars. As investigations continue and Capone’s resignation marks a significant leadership change, the future of DocGo remains uncertain, with many eager to see how these developments will impact its aspirations and the services it provides to migrants.

The sudden resignation of DocGo’s CEO, Anthony Capone, following his admission of fabricating an A.I. degree, has cast a shadow over the company’s operations and its $432 million no-bid contract with New York City. As investigations into DocGo’s treatment of migrants and its contract approval process persist, the appointment of a new CEO adds to the uncertainty surrounding the firm’s future.